Arkansan, 57, accused of trying to meet with girl for sex

An Arkansas man has been arrested in an undercover operation after he tried to meet with who he thought was a teenage girl for the purpose of sex, authorities said.

Ron Kimble, 57, of Forrest City believed he was talking to a 14-year-old girl as he carried out conversations online, according to a statement from the First Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Kimble was arrested Tuesday on a charge of Internet stalking of a child after he agreed to meet with undercover law enforcement officials posing as a child, the agency said.

He remained at the St. Francis County jail Thursday afternoon, and bail has been set at $150,000, records show.

Authorities say Kimble cautioned the messages recipient about “weirdos” on social media,” tried to groom her for the purpose of sex and complimented her looks.

“I’m not trying to be a perv. Lol. You just turn me on,” Kimble reportedly said.

Kimble sent photos and descriptions of his genitalia to the undercover officials, describing the sexual acts that he wanted to perform on the girl, according to the statement.

As the conversations continued, Kimble agreed to meet the child and take her to his house, the task force said.

Kimble eventually drove his van from Forrest City to a truck stop in Palestine, where he was met by undercover officers with the task force and Palestine Police Department.

A search of Kimble’s home off Arkansas 334 yielded a 12-gauge shotgun, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

According to court records, Kimble is a convicted felon.