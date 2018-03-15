Court rules that central Arkansas police chief's false-report conviction disqualifies him from post

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a police chief's previous false-report conviction disqualifies him from holding his office, documents show.

The court's opinion was the result of a lawsuit filed by Jacksonville alderman Tara Smith claiming that the city's police chief, Geoffrey Herweg, is ineligible for the post under Article 5, Section 9 of the state Constitution. That provision bans anyone convicted of an "infamous crime" from holding an "office of public trust."

In 2002, Herweg pleaded guilty to giving a false statement to fellow law enforcement officers in Williamson County, Texas. The misdemeanor conviction came after he crashed a car into a house on Christmas Eve in 2000 and lied about it to police, according to court records.

Herweg was sworn in as Jacksonville Police Chief in April 2017. He was removed from his post in June pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher had appointed City Attorney Robert Bamburg as interim director of the Police Department.