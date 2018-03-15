Central Arkansas high school football coach steps down after 9 seasons, will become AD

Clint Ashcraft is stepping down as Conway's football coach after accepting the school's athletic director position.

Ashcraft, 43, was hired by the Conway School Board as the Wampus Cats' athletic director Tuesday night and confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday night that he will no longer be the school's football coach after eight seasons.

He succeeds Steve Daniels, who is retiring.

"It's something I've wanted to do on the back end of my career," Ashcraft said of going into administration. "I would have like to have coached a few more years. I couldn't control the timing of when that job came open. I felt like if I did not apply, then I wouldn't get an opportunity in the future."

Conway went 9-4 last season and advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals, where it lost to eventual Class 7A state champion North Little Rock. He went 68-37 in 9 seasons at Conway and 99-52 in 13 years overall, including 4 seasons at Siloam Springs.

Ashcraft said there were discussions about him continuing as football coach, but that ultimately wasn't an option because of the size of Conway's athletic program which has 14 sports. He met with Conway's football team Wednesday and told them to continue to buy in with the next head coach.

While Ashcraft is excited about the next step in his career, leaving coaching is tough for him.

"It was bittersweet today," Ashcraft said. "You're getting to do something you got on your career goal board, but at the same time, you're letting go of something you have a love and a passion for."

Conway expects to fill the football coaching position in the coming weeks, Ashcraft said, and there will be a committee formed to find the next coach.

The Wampus Cats' vacancy is the second in the 7A-Central Conference this offseason. Little Rock Central's coaching position is open after the retirement of Ellis "Scooter" Register in February.

-- Jeremy Muck

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Two schools hire coaches

Class 4A Rivercrest and Class 2A England have hired new coaches.

Rivercrest, the defending Class 3A state champion that will move up to Class 4A for the 2018 season, promoted assistant coach Johnny Fleming to its head coach. Fleming takes over for the retiring Kelly Chandler, who led the Colts to two state championships (2010, 2017).

Conway Christian assistant coach Andrew Robertson has been hired as England's new coach. Robertson succeeds Matt Garrett who took over for Terry Farmer in 2017.

Both Rivercrest and England made the hires official at their respective school board meetings this week.

-- Jeremy Muck

GOLF

Arkansas golfers share SEC honors

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville senior Alvaro Ortiz and sophomore Luis Garza were named Co-SEC golfers of the week Wednesday.

Ortiz and Garza shared co-medalist honors at the Southern Intercollegiate Championship earlier this week at the Athens (Ga.) Country Club. It was Garza's first collegiate victory and Ortiz's second.

The duo led the Razorbacks to a 17-shot victory, which was their second team title of the season.

George, UCA both ninth in Texas

The University of Central Arkansas men's golf team finished tied for ninth place at the Oral Roberts/Stephen F. Austin Spring Break Challenge at TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas on Wednesday in Irving, Texas.

UCA shot 900 for the tournament to tie Texas State for ninth place. North Texas won the event at 865, followed by Rice (868) and Illinois State (870).

Bears junior Lewis George shot a 218 to finish tied for ninth place. Senior Rodrigo Rivas shot a 225 and tied for 36th place. Freshman Miles Smith had a 227 (tied 41st) while senior Christopher Fynboe finished with a 230 (tied 59th). Junior Luis Obiols shot a 244 and was 86th.

