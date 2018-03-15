At the Post

DAY 35 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5,500

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,986,556

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $415,202

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,571,354

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:15 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

Zing Zang works toward Rebel

Jackpot Ranch's Zing Zang completed major preparations for Saturday's $900,000 Rebel Stakes for 3-year-olds by working a half-mile in :50.80 over a fast track Monday morning at Oaklawn for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

Asmussen said he would also like the gray son of super sire Tapit to have a fast track for the 1 1/16-mile Rebel, Oaklawn's final major prep for the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 14.

The late-running Zing Zang finished fifth, beaten 8 ¼ lengths by My Boy Jack, in the $500,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 19, a 1 1/16-mile race that was run over a muddy, sealed surface.

According to weatherunderground.com, there is a 40 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, with temperatures approaching 80 degrees.

"That's what we're really hoping for," Asmussen said of a fast racing surface. "He's as heavy a horse as I have in training, and I don't necessarily think that body type appreciates a quagmire."

The Rebel will award 85 points to the top four finishers (50-20-10-5) toward starting eligibility for the Kentucky Derby.

Whitmore's wizardry

Whitmore ran the fastest 6 furlongs ever at Oaklawn during the 2017 meeting in January and his comeback victory in Saturday's $125,000 Hot Springs Stakes for older sprinters produced one of Oaklawn's fastest 6-furlong times in March.

Whitmore ran the distance in 1:08.57 just off the 1:08.56 Chief of Affairs ran in winning the 2011 Hot Springs, which was contested March 20.

Double Ready (1:08.40) set the stakes record in 1984, when the race was run in late February, and Dear Rick, a little less than three weeks later, ran 1:08.20 in winning an allowance race by 16 ½ lengths.

Times were recorded in fifths of a second during the 1984 meeting, with Dear Rick running 1:08 1/5 in his allowance romp and Double Ready 1:08 2/5 in the Hot Springs.

Charts from Equibase, racing's official data gathering organization, have featured times in hundredths of a second since 1991. In fifths of a second, Whitmore's time Saturday equaled Double Ready and Chief of Affairs.

Whitmore ran 1:08.81 to win his 4-year-old debut, a Jan. 15, 2017, allowance race at Oaklawn before capturing the Hot Springs by 6 lengths in his next start.

Smack talk

Sonny Smack has already done what his heralded big brother hasn't -- and that's win at Oaklawn.

Sonny Smack, a homebred for country music star Toby Keith's Dream Walkin Farms, Inc., saved ground en route to 1 ¼-length career debut victory in Friday's sixth race, a 1-mile maiden special weights event for 3-year-olds, under C.J. McMahon.

"Sonny Smack ran a heck of a race," trainer Don Von Hemel of Hot Springs said. "I couldn't have asked for a better ride, either. He put up a fantastic ride."

Von Hemel also trains Sonny Smack's half-brother, Smack Smack, a Dream Walkin homebred who is a multiple stakes winner of $982,159.

Smack Smack is winless in eight career starts at Oaklawn, although the gelding does have four runner-up finishers, including last year's $125,000 Fifth Season Stakes. Smack Smack won his debut at 4 ½ furlongs as a 2-year-old, but Von Hemel opted to begin Sonny Smack's career around two turns.

Von Hemel said he hopes to run Sonny Smack, a son of Successful Appeal, once more before the meeting ends April 14. Sonny Smack ($17.20) ran the mile over a fast track in 1:39.50.

Information for this report was contributed by the Oaklawn media department.

