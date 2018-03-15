Toys R Us to close or sell all 800 stores

Toy store chain Toys R Us is planning to sell or close all 800 of its U.S. stores, affecting as many as 33,000 jobs as the company winds down its operations after six decades, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The news comes six months after the retailer filed for bankruptcy. The company has struggled to pay down nearly $8 billion in debt -- much of it dating back to a 2005 leveraged buyout -- and has had trouble finding a buyer. There were reports earlier this week that Toys R Us had stopped paying its suppliers, which include the country's largest toy-makers.

The company told employees that closures would occur over time, and not all at once, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations.

Wayne, N.J.-based Toys R Us, once the country's pre-eminent toy retailer, has been unable to keep up with big-box and online competitors. The recent holiday season dealt another blow to the embattled company, which struggled to find its footing even as the retail industry racked up its largest gains in years. In January, Toys R Us announced it would close 182 U.S. stores, including a Toys R Us in Fort Smith and a Babies R Us in Little Rock. There are three other Toys R Us stores in Arkansas -- in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Fayetteville.

-- The Washington Post

Roundup-suit judge pans cancer experts

A lawsuit claiming Monsanto Co.'s popular weedkiller Roundup causes cancer was dealt a blow by a judge's conclusions that the opinions of the experts testifying against it are "shaky," a potentially devastating development for the case getting to trial.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria is the first judge to weigh in on the toxicity of the world's most popular herbicide, the source of a heated debate among scientists and regulators worldwide for more than 30 years. Any key witnesses who are cut from the lineup may profoundly shape the outcome of more than 300 lawsuits collected before the judge -- all the cases in federal courts that seek to hold Monsanto liable for its failure to warn about the risks of using Roundup.

The judge heard from about a dozen witnesses including toxicologists, statisticians and an oncologist. But he took an especially keen interest in a couple of epidemiologists who study how humans contract disease.

"I do have a difficult time understanding how an epidemiologist in the face of all the evidence that we saw and heard last week" can conclude that glyphosate "is in fact causing" non-Hodgkin lymphoma in human beings, Chhabria said in San Francisco court Wednesday.

-- Bloomberg News

Wholesale prices rise 0.2% in February

WASHINGTON -- U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent in February, a sign that inflation is beginning to blip higher for producers even if consumers have yet to feel its pinch.

A pickup in wholesale services prices offset a drop in the cost of food and energy.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the February increase in its producer price index was half January's 0.4 percent gain. Producer prices, which show inflation before it reaches consumers, have risen 2.8 percent over the past year.

Energy prices fell 0.5 percent in February, and food prices fell 0.4 percent as fresh and dry vegetable prices plunged 27.1 percent, most since May 2007. The wholesale price of services rose 0.3 percent in February, matching the January increase. Prices for wholesale services rose 2.8 percent over the past year, the biggest annual gain in records that date back to 2010. Transportation and warehousing prices rose 0.9 percent, most since September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation rose 0.2 percent for the third straight month.

-- The Associated Press

Google to ban ads for cryptocurrencies

SAN FRANCISCO -- Google is joining Facebook in banning advertising for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Google, the largest provider of digital advertising on the Internet, announced Tuesday that it plans to change its advertising policy for certain financial services, including cryptocurrencies, starting in June. The new restriction would apply both to space on Google's platforms, like YouTube, and to third-party websites where Google sells advertising space.

Facebook announced in January that it would ban all ads for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in order to stop misleading and deceptive promotions. Together, Google and Facebook account for the majority of advertising on the Internet in terms of revenue.

The short announcement on Google's advertising policies page did not specify why Google planned to turn away that advertising. The company said the ban also applied to content related to cryptocurrencies "including but not limited to initial coin offerings, cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency wallets and cryptocurrency trading advice."

-- The New York Times

Broadcom officially drops Qualcomm bid

NEW YORK -- Broadcom is officially withdrawing its $117 billion bid to buy U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm, two days after President Donald Trump blocked the Singapore company's ambitions over national-security fears.

Wednesday's move is a formality since the presidential order issued Monday had ensured the deal would be killed in any U.S. regulatory review.

Broadcom Ltd. said Wednesday that it was disappointed with Trump's decision. The company withdrew its proposed candidates for Qualcomm's board, but still plans to move its headquarters to the United States. Broadcom had its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., until a Singapore-based company bought it in 2015. Qualcomm had rejected Broadcom's unsolicited offer in February before the government stepped in.

Broadcom's attempted takeover came as companies around the world are gearing up to build ultra-fast 5G mobile networks that could tip the balance of power in technology.

-- The Associated Press

Business on 03/15/2018