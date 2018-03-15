CENTRAL ARKANSAS 92, SEATTLE 90, OT

Jordan Howard scored 30 points on 11-of-23 shooting and the University of Central Arkansas won its first NCAA Division I postseason game, defeating Seattle University in overtime Wednesday night in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational at the Connolly Complex in Seattle.

UCA (18-16) will host Jacksonville State in a second-round game Monday at the Farris Center in Conway.

Also for the Bears, Hayden Koval had 17 points and six rebounds. Matthew Mondesir finished with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Mathieu Kamba added 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

Koval’s layup tied the game at 78-78 with 11 seconds left in regulation. Jordan Hill missed a three-point attempt for Seattle with two seconds left and the game went to overtime.

Richaud Gittens’ jumper tied the game at 88-88 with 38 seconds left.

Kamba’s dunk with 22 seconds left in overtime put UCA back on top 90-88. The Bears made two of four free throws to seal the victory.

Gittens led Seattle (20-14) with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Matej Kavas had 21 points. Hill and Aaron Menzies each scored 19 points.