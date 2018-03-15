Downtown Little Rock church burglarized; $3,400 in property taken from students on mission trip

A downtown Little Rock church where a group of college students on a mission trip from Iowa were staying was burglarized Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The thief came into First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St. between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., a security employee told police.

About $3,400 worth of the students' belongings was taken, including a laptop, an insulin pump and a vial of the drug, a backpack, notebooks, schoolbooks, an umbrella, a wallet, a military ID, a water bottle and cash, the report states.

Security footage showed the burglar waiting outside until everyone inside one room in the church left, then entering and taking some of the property, according to the report. He did so three times over two hours.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.