FISHING HOT SPOTS

LAKE CONWAY Water level is normal. Bass fishing is excellent near the shoreline white white spinnerbaits or plastic lizards. Crappie fishing is good around the Arkansas 89 bridge and in Gold Creek with minnows or jigs. Bream fishing is fair around brushpiles in depths of 4 feet with worms or crickets. Catfishing is excellent on yo-yos using goldfish.

LAKE NORFORK Lots of largemouth bass are being caught on crankbaits and spinnerbaits, and the crappie also are biting. Fishing will continue to improve as the weather warms The best place to find fish is Bennett's Bayou. Look for concentrations of shad. Striped bass and hybrid bass fishing is picking up daily. Various baits are working, with live bait (shiners or shad) being one of the better types of baits. You will be able to catch fish on A-rigs by either casting or trolling, casting out a Kastmaster, casting or trolling a 5-inch swimbait, or vertical-jigging with a spoon.

BEAVER LAKE The walleye spawn is on and should continue through late March. The white bass run is beginning with the males appearing upstream. Lots of big stripers are being caught up in the upper reaches of the rivers, but some striper are still scattered throughout the lake and are still using mouths of coves, backs of coves and the channel adjacent to shallow gravel bars. You should also look for the "mud line" when fishing runoff areas. The mud line is a distinct break between stained and clear water and will also concentrate bait and fish.

