GOLF: Arkansas golfers share SEC honors; George, UCA both ninth in Texas

Arkansas golfers share SEC honors

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville senior Alvaro Ortiz and sophomore Luis Garza were named Co-SEC golfers of the week Wednesday.

Ortiz and Garza shared co-medalist honors at the Southern Intercollegiate Championship earlier this week at the Athens (Ga.) Country Club. It was Garza's first collegiate victory and Ortiz's second.

The duo led the Razorbacks to a 17-shot victory, which was their second team title of the season.

George, UCA both ninth in Texas

The University of Central Arkansas men's golf team finished tied for ninth place at the Oral Roberts/Stephen F. Austin Spring Break Challenge at TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas on Wednesday in Irving, Texas.

UCA shot 900 for the tournament to tie Texas State for ninth place. North Texas won the event at 865, followed by Rice (868) and Illinois State (870).

Bears junior Lewis George shot a 218 to finish tied for ninth place. Senior Rodrigo Rivas shot a 225 and tied for 36th place. Freshman Miles Smith had a 227 (tied 41st) while senior Christopher Fynboe finished with a 230 (tied 59th). Junior Luis Obiols shot a 244 and was 86th.

