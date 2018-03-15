HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Two schools hire coaches

Class 4A Rivercrest and Class 2A England have hired new coaches.

Rivercrest, the defending Class 3A state champion that will move up to Class 4A for the 2018 season, promoted assistant coach Johnny Fleming to its head coach. Fleming takes over for the retiring Kelly Chandler, who led the Colts to two state championships (2010, 2017).

Conway Christian assistant coach Andrew Robertson has been hired as England's new coach. Robertson succeeds Matt Garrett who took over for Terry Farmer in 2017.

Both Rivercrest and England made the hires official at their respective school board meetings this week.

-- Jeremy Muck