Police Beat

Man exits hospital, jailed in burglary

A suspected intruder who was injured in a west Little Rock police shooting in February has been released from the hospital and jailed on an attempted burglary charge, police said Wednesday.

Cartier Warner, 23, was shot by off-duty officer Brian Osmundson, 32, on Feb. 27, police said.

About 10:30 a.m., Osmundson used his police radio to tell authorities that someone was beating on the door of his apartment at 420 Markham Mesa Place in west Little Rock, the department said in a news release.

Osmundson said the intruder had broken a window and was trying to gain entry, so he fired several shots at the individual.

Responders found Warner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the news release, Warner kept telling officers his name was "God."

Warner was released from Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

He was then arrested on a warrant alleging felony criminal attempt to commit residential burglary and was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond as of Wednesday morning, records showed.

Police plan to send the case file on the use of deadly force to the prosecuting attorney's office for review.

Police ID man hurt in drive-by gunfire

Police have identified a 21-year-old man injured in a drive-by shooting in Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found Derius Hayes with a gunshot wound in his upper right thigh near 31st and Elam streets shortly after noon, according to a report.

Another 21-year-old who was with Hayes told police that the two were walking down the street in the area of 36th and Lehigh streets when they heard three gunshots.

The witness said the shooter was riding in an older gray Honda Accord with tinted windows and had a chrome handgun.

The pair ran to a home in the 3100 block of Elam Street, where Hayes realized that he had been shot, the report shows. Hayes was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hospital after an officer applied a tourniquet to his thigh, police said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to reports.

NLR dad charged in shooting at car

A North Little Rock man is accused of firing shots at a vehicle his daughter was riding in Tuesday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers were called to the area of North Little Rock's Sherman Park Recreation Center at 624 Beech St., according to an arrest report from the city's Police Department.

A woman told police that her father, 33-year-old Kenneth Ray Gary, started shooting at a vehicle she was riding in with two other females while driving behind them near East Broadway and North Smothers Street.

Gary was arrested on three counts of terrorist act and a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, records show.

Man, 37, accused of groping nurse

A 37-year-old Little Rock man was arrested on a sexual assault charge Tuesday after he groped a nurse at a veterans hospital, authorities said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a nurse in the emergency department of the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital, at 4300 W. Seventh St. in Little Rock, told an officer that Eric Demon Poole grabbed her left breast without her consent, according to an arrest report.

Poole was arrested on a preliminary charge of second-degree sexual assault.

Thief hits worker with pepper spray

A woman pepper-sprayed an employee at a clothing store for girls in west Little Rock on Tuesday, police said.

The thief went into Justice, at 17819 Chenal Parkway in the Promenade at Chenal, about 7:30 p.m., according to a report.

She grabbed several graphic T-shirts and pairs of shorts off the shelves, so a 28-year-old employee asked if she could put the items on the counter, the worker told officers.

The shoplifter reportedly became belligerent and asked why the employee was watching her. She moved toward the employee and pepper-sprayed her in the face then fled with the clothes in a gray 2002 Pontiac Grand Am, the report said. The items stolen totaled about $190 in value, police said.

Police identified the suspect in the report and noted she was one of three suspects in a Monday theft at the Tommy Hilfiger store at the Outlets of Little Rock, at 11201 Bass Pro Parkway, where about $470 in clothing was stolen. According to that report, the fleeing woman dropped her identification and the clothing she had tried to steal.

Metro on 03/15/2018