VIKINGS

Source: Siemian deal

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday the Minnesota Vikings are negotiating a trade with the Denver Broncos to acquire quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Siemian would give the Vikings a capable backup who started 24 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons, with free agent Kirk Cousins the team's primary target as the new league year began Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by NFL Network, was not final.

Cousins was scheduled for a visit with the Vikings, who watched quarterbacks Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater all join other teams.

Keenum went to the Broncos, who juggled between Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch last season.

BILLS

McCarron signs

Buffalo restocked its quarterback position by agreeing to a two-year contract with AJ McCarron.

The 27-year-old spent the past four seasons backing up Andy Dalton in Cincinnati after being selected by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

McCarron's signing came five days after Buffalo traded three-year starter Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland. The trade left 2017 fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman as the only quarterback on Buffalo's roster.

Buffalo also added defensive end Trent Murphy from Washington and got a needed pass rusher, albeit a player coming off a major injury. Murphy had 15 sacks in 47 games, including nine in 2016, then sat out last season after tearing two ligaments in his left knee in a preseason game.

DOLPHINS

Suh released

Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been released by the Miami Dolphins at the start of free agency, and the team announced trades to acquire defensive end Robert Quinn and send Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns.

Miami also released tight end Julius Thomas, which had been expected. The Dolphins decided not to release right tackle Ja'Wuan James, which guarantees him $9.34 million in 2018.

Suh was halfway through the $114 million, six-year deal he signed when he joined the Dolphins in 2015. Along with the incentive of creating $17 million in cap space this year, the move was widely seen as part of Coach Adam Gase's attempt to improve the locker room culture following a 6-10 season.

49ERS

Help for Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers started free agency by getting some needed help for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers agreed to a four-year contract with versatile running back Jerick McKinnon and a five-year deal with interior offensive lineman Weston Richburg just after the start of the new league year Wednesday.

McKinnon will replace starter Carlos Hyde, who was allowed to leave in free agency.

Richburg could step in and start at either guard or center next season.

CARDINALS

Mathieu released

Safety Tyrann Mathieu was released Wednesday just hours before the official opening of free agency when the team couldn't rework his deal. He was due for $18.75 million of his contract to be guaranteed when the league year officially begins. By cutting him, Arizona will save close to $5 million in cap space.

Mathieu became a star in the Arizona secondary after being selected in the third round of the 2013 draft following a troubled college career at LSU. He was an All-Pro in 2015, when he had five interceptions and 17 passes defensed.

But he also has been plagued by injuries and only last season did Mathieu appear in all 16 games.

STEELERS

Trio released

Pittsburgh released Mike Mitchell, William Gay and Robert Golden on Wednesday, signaling a shift in direction in a defensive backfield that faltered in key moments last season.

The moves freed up about $7 million in cap space, money Pittsburgh can now use in part to retool around veteran cornerback Joe Haden, promising if erratic cornerback Artie Burns, and safety Sean Davis.

RAVENS

Receiver Maclin cut

Baltimore cut receiver Jeremy Maclin on Wednesday, a move that frees up an estimated $5 million in salary cap space.

Maclin signed on as a free agent in June, but he missed two games with a shoulder injury, two more with knee issues, and finished with only 40 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns. The 84 receptions he had over the past two seasons (2016 with Kansas City) are three fewer than he had with the Chiefs in 2015.

Then the Ravens agreed to deals with receivers John Brown and Ryan Grant.

Brown, 27, spent four years in Arizona and is a speedy deep threat, something Baltimore desperately needs. He can also return kicks. Grant, also 27, was with Washington for four seasons.

GIANTS

OT Solder gets deal

New York agreed with offensive tackle Nate Solder, late of the Patriots, to become its starter on the left side. Solder, 29, will get a four-year contract worth about $62 million.

The Giants can move 2015 first-round draft pick Ereck Flowers to the right side as they rebuild a line that has struggled for years.

TITANS

Kline, King to stay

Tennessee kept right guard Josh Kline and defensive end David King with new contracts after making a splash in free agency by getting Malcolm Butler for $60 million over five years ($30 million guaranteed) and also taking running back Dion Lewis away from New England.

BILLS

Murphy on board

The Bills finished tied for 30th in the NFL with just 27 sacks last season.

The Bills added defensive backfield depth by agreeing with safety Rafael Bush on a two-year contract, and got linebacker Julian Stanford on a two-year contract.

CHARGERS

TE Green joins

The Los Angeles Chargers signed tight end Virgil Green to a three-year contract and kept safety Adrian Phillips with a one-year deal on Wednesday.

The team also extended tenders to receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive end Chris McCain.

Green spent the last seven seasons with the Denver Broncos, starting all 16 games last year and winning a Super Bowl ring in February 2016. While largely serving as a blocker, the Tulare, California, native also has 71 career receptions for 807 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chargers haven't announced publicly whether they will bring back tight end Antonio Gates, 37, who hopes to extend his record-setting career for at least another season.

BROWNS

Tackle Thomas retires

Joe Thomas has decided to end his career as one of the best players to don a Cleveland Browns uniform and one of the greatest left tackles of all time.

Thomas, who became the face of the Browns and a surefire Hall of Famer during his 11 NFL seasons, announced his retirement in a news release Wednesday afternoon at the age of 33.

A decision had been looming ever since the 10-time Pro Bowl selection's remarkable streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps ended Oct. 22, when he suffered a season-ending torn left triceps against the Tennessee Titans.

The Browns will hold a retirement news conference with Thomas at 3:30 p.m. Monday at team headquarters in Berea, Ohio.

Sports on 03/15/2018