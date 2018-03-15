Police: North Little Rock fast-food restaurant held up; manager says gunman may have robbed eatery before

A North Little Rock fast-food restaurant was held up at gunpoint Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers were called about 9 p.m. to Shark's Fish & Chicken, 2000 Pike Ave., according to a report. from the city's Police Department.

A 30-year-old employee said she had just finished mopping and was in the rear area of the business when the robber pushed through the back door, pointing a handgun at her and the other employees.

The gunman shoved the employees into the office and made the 30-year-old get onto the ground, saying "give me the money, stop playing with me!" she told police. He left with $300 in cash from the register, the report shows.

The store manager told police he believed the gunman was "the same guy" from a previous robbery, since he recognized his voice. The assailant was described as a black man in his late teens who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

While police were at the scene, one worker reportedly received a call from another employee who was not working at the time of the robbery. Both the employee and the manager thought it was suspicious that she would call to check on them minutes after they were robbed, the report states.

The manager told police that employee had been fired two weeks before the first robbery. Ten minutes before that holdup, he said, she came into the business and placed an order. The manager said he later hired her back but found that suspicious as well.

That employee was named in the report but did not appear in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Thursday afternoon. No other suspects were named.