State Capitol news in brief

Open-container fix gets lawmakers' OK

Legislation that would make Arkansas' new open-container prohibition comport with federal law passed with ease Wednesday in the state House of Representatives and Senate.

The House voted 94-0 for House Bill 1001. Its sponsor, Rep. Mathew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, said the bill simply mirrors language in federal law concerning the prohibition of open containers in vehicles.

When Arkansas became one of the last states to enact such a prohibition last year, Pitsch said, the language passed by lawmakers was not the same as that dictated by federal law, placing federal highway funds in danger. HB1001 fixes that, he said.

Without the changes in state law, the state Department of Transportation would be limited to using about $12 million in federal highway construction and maintenance funds for safety purposes starting in the federal fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, department spokesman Danny Straessle said last month.

HB1001 heads to the Senate.

The Senate voted 30-0 to approve an identical bill -- Senate Bill 4 by Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs. It goes to the House.

-- John Moritz and Michael R. Wickline

House backs tweak for school transfers

Legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, that retools a 3-year-old cap on school-choice transfers passed the House on Thursday by a 76-4 vote.

Lowery said trouble has arisen in some school districts after a 2015 law setting the caps on transfers in each school district counted sibling groups as one student. That caused some school districts to go over their caps, he said, and his proposal would count siblings as a single child if doing otherwise would send the school district over the cap, requiring the family to send its children to separate schools.

In response to questions from a fellow lawmaker, Lowery agreed that his legislation, House Bill 1009, was "more restrictive" than the current law on school choice, but said the change was necessary to help school districts.

With no debate, the Senate voted 31-1 to approve an identical bill, Senate Bill 3 by Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale. The bill goes to the House for further consideration.

-- John Moritz and Michael R. Wickline

A Section on 03/15/2018