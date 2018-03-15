Other College scores

Men
NIT
All times Central
First round Tuesday’s games
Baylor 80, Wagner 59 Louisville 66, Northern Kentucky 58 Middle Tennessee 91, Vermont 64 Western Kentucky 79, Boston College 62 Oklahoma State 80, Florida Gulf Coast 68 Notre Dame 84, Hampton 63 Oregon 99, Rider 86 Saint Mary’s 89, SE Louisiana 45 Southern Cal 103, UNC Asheville 98, 2OT
Wednesday’s games
Marquette 67, Harvard 60 LSU 84, Louisiana-Lafayette 76 Penn State 63, Temple 57 Mississippi State 66, Nebraska 59 Utah 69, UC Davis 59 Stanford 86, Brigham Young 83 Washington 77, Boise State 74
College Basketball
Invitational
First round Tuesday’s game
Utah Valley 87, Eastern Washington 65
Wednesday’s games
Campbell 97, Miami (Ohio) 87 Jacksonville State 80, Canisius 78, OT New Orleans 77, Texas Rio Grande Val. 74 North Texas 90, South Dakota 77 San Francisco 72, Colgate 68 Mercer 78, Grand Canyon 73
Central Arkansas 92, Seattle 90, OT
CollegeInsider.com
Tournament
First Round Monday’s games
Central Michigan 94, Fort Wayne 89 Drake 80, Abilene Christian 73, OT Liberty 65, NC A&T 52 San Diego 88, Hartford 72
Wednesday’s games
Eastern Michigan 83, Niagara 65 Illinois-Chicago 84, St. Francis (Pa.) 61 Texas-San Antonio 76, Lamar 69
Women
WNIT
First Round Wednesday’s games
Alabama 69, Southern 56 UCF 65, Jacksonville 60, OT Saint Joseph’s 75, Seton Hall 57
Women’s Basketball
Invitational
First round Wednesday’s games
Binghamton 70, Youngstown State 59 Fresno State 77, CSU Bakersfield 66
