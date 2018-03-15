Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 7:27 a.m.

Other College scores

This article was published today at 2:24 a.m.

Men

NIT

All times Central

First round Tuesday’s games

Baylor 80, Wagner 59 Louisville 66, Northern Kentucky 58 Middle Tennessee 91, Vermont 64 Western Kentucky 79, Boston College 62 Oklahoma State 80, Florida Gulf Coast 68 Notre Dame 84, Hampton 63 Oregon 99, Rider 86 Saint Mary’s 89, SE Louisiana 45 Southern Cal 103, UNC Asheville 98, 2OT

Wednesday’s games

Marquette 67, Harvard 60 LSU 84, Louisiana-Lafayette 76 Penn State 63, Temple 57 Mississippi State 66, Nebraska 59 Utah 69, UC Davis 59 Stanford 86, Brigham Young 83 Washington 77, Boise State 74

College Basketball

Invitational

First round Tuesday’s game

Utah Valley 87, Eastern Washington 65

Wednesday’s games

Campbell 97, Miami (Ohio) 87 Jacksonville State 80, Canisius 78, OT New Orleans 77, Texas Rio Grande Val. 74 North Texas 90, South Dakota 77 San Francisco 72, Colgate 68 Mercer 78, Grand Canyon 73

Central Arkansas 92, Seattle 90, OT

CollegeInsider.com

Tournament

First Round Monday’s games

Central Michigan 94, Fort Wayne 89 Drake 80, Abilene Christian 73, OT Liberty 65, NC A&T 52 San Diego 88, Hartford 72

Wednesday’s games

Eastern Michigan 83, Niagara 65 Illinois-Chicago 84, St. Francis (Pa.) 61 Texas-San Antonio 76, Lamar 69

Women

WNIT

First Round Wednesday’s games

Alabama 69, Southern 56 UCF 65, Jacksonville 60, OT Saint Joseph’s 75, Seton Hall 57

Women’s Basketball

Invitational

First round Wednesday’s games

Binghamton 70, Youngstown State 59 Fresno State 77, CSU Bakersfield 66

