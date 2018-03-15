Home / Latest News /
Owner of 12 Arkansas radio stations, including 4 in Little Rock, files for bankruptcy
This article was published today at 12:06 p.m.
The parent company of a dozen Arkansas radio stations, including four in the state’s capital city, says its outlets will operate as usual during a debt restructuring.
San Antonio, Texas-based iHeartMedia Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday.
In Little Rock, iHeartMedia owns four radio stations: 105.1 The Wolf, KMJX-FM; 100.3 The Edge, KDJE-FM; KSSN 96, KSSN-FM; and Hot 94.9, KHKN-FM, which launched Tuesday.
The media company also operates four radio stations each in Fayetteville and Fort Smith.
IHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman said in a statement that the proceedings are a “significant accomplishment” that “allows us to definitely address the more than $20 billion in debt that has burdened our capital structure."
“The agreement reflects widespread support across the capital structure for a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring that will reduce iHeartMedia’s debt by more than $10 billion,” according to a company news release.
Another big company in the radio industry, Cumulus Media, filed for bankruptcy in November. It has six stations in Little Rock, including Alice 107.7, KLAL-FM; B 98.5, KURB-FM; and 102.9 FM KARN News Radio, KARN-FM.
The Atlanta-based company also has seven radio stations in Fayetteville and three in Fort Smith.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Owner of 12 Arkansas radio stations, including 4 in Little Rock, files for bankruptcy
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.