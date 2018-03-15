Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 9:49 a.m.

Reward increased for tips in killing of central Arkansas woman who was fatally shot in front of kids

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:25 a.m.

a-pulaski-county-sheriffs-official-gathers-evidence-on-jan-19-2018-after-a-fatal-shooting-at-fairfax-crossing-apartments-it-was-the-second-homicide-at-the-complex-in-less-than-four-months

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

A Pulaski County sheriff’s official gathers evidence on Jan. 19, 2018, after a fatal shooting at Fairfax Crossing Apartments. It was the second homicide at the complex in less than four months.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office released this photo of a billboard seeking tips in the Jan. 19 killing of April Harris.

Authorities are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman who fatally shot a central Arkansas mother in front of her four children.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office said on Thursday that tips in the Jan. 19 killing of April Harris can be called in at (501) 340-6963 or (501) 340-8477. The reward was increased this week.

Harris was killed before 6:30 a.m. as she walked with her kids to her car at the Fairfax Crossing apartment complex at 5900 McCain Park Place, which is just outside North Little Rock city limits.

Harris was holding her 5-year-old daughter Autumn and both were shot. Harris died from her injuries later that morning at a hospital. Autumn was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where she was initially listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Arkansas Online