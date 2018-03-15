Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

Oaklawn Entries (Thursday, March 15) Post: 1:30

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent)

MEET 104-317 (32.8 percent)

LEE'S LOCK Georgia's Reward in the ninth

BEST BET Tyfosha in the eighth

LONGSHOT Cadillac Red in the fourth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $16,000

**ICE GODDESS finished in the exacta in 5 of 7 dirt starts in 2017, including a conditioned-claiming victory last March at Oaklawn, and she is a good finisher in a field likely to produce lively fractions. ARCH ARCH BABY is taking a significant drop in price following consecutive fourth-place finishes, and she figures to be in a striking position turning into the stretch. STAY SPICY was beaten a diminishing neck at this same level in her last start, and the beaten post-time favorite may be going best inside the final furlong.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Ice Goddess;Thompson;Riecken;15-1

8 Arch Arch Baby;Court;Fires;-2

3 Stay Spicy;Canchari;Williamson;3-1

5 Indian Trick;Birzer;Van Berg;4-1

2 Drip Brew;Felix;Mason;5-1

6 Indian Gem;McMahon;Holthus;6-1

4 Sizzle Factor;Loveberry;Milligan;10-1

1 Lookforasmile;Vazquez;Garcia;10-1

2 Purse $20,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $8,000

**DIXIE KICKS has lost a late lead in consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she drops six pounds with an apprentice rider aboard and is the one to catch. EMPIRE STRIKES finished a nose in front of the top selection just two races back, and she is back sprinting after being overmatched in a two-turn try. CROWN ROYAL QUEEN sports improved works since a disappointing 2018 debut, and she finished second at this condition last season at Oaklawn and switches to a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Dixie Kicks;Morales;Garcia;5-2

5 Empire Strikes;Wethey;Young;7-2

11 Crown Royal Queen;Cabrera;Hartman;15-1

1 Belle Supreme;Gazader;Milligan;9-2

2 Kikitoz;Quinonez;Cline;8-1

8 May We Prosper;Canchari Martin;8-1

10 Cascabria;Prescott;Puhl;12-1

7 Kowgirl Whiskey;Pompell;Smith;15-1

9 Bella Sarita;Thompson;Chleborad;20-1

3 My Four Funs;Vazquez;Cates;20-1

4 Fabulous Cate;Bedford;May 20-1

3 Purse $21,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

**GRACELAND is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden claiming ranks following consecutive fifth-place finishes, and she is adding blinkers and one of her better races is likely to win this race. DIALED TO GO possesses good early speed, and she is dropping in class after a poor performance on a muddy racing surface. THISONE'SFORJIMMY was privately purchased by winning connections after being defeated as a post-time favorite at Golden Gate, and she may rebound on dirt, considering her two races at Santa Anita were decent.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Graceland;Rodriguez;Van Meter;9-2

8 Dialed to Go;Canchari;O'Neill;12-1

4 Thisone'sforjimmy;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-1

11 Card Club;Cabrera;Lukas;7-2

9 Sweet as Caroline;McMahon;Holthus;4-1

1 Kennedell;Eramia;Von Hemel;8-1

10 Annie Time Girl;Birzer;Gleason;12-1

1a Okie Toast;Pompell;Smith;8-1

5 Sea Shack;Felix;Mason;6-1

3 Amour;Meche;Gleason;12-1

2 Double P's Tavern;Loveberry;Milligan;30-1

6 It's Springtime;Morales;Mason;30-1

4 Purse $22,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

**CADILLAC RED was bet down to 3-1 at this condition in his local debut, but he showed he does not care for a wet track. However, his previous fast track races are competitive with these and he is adding blinkers for new and winning connections. LEVANTO finished with energy in a photo-finish defeat at this condition, and he was claimed by trainer Steve Asmussen, and the last time he was on a fast track he recorded a seven-length maiden victory at Churchill. JOHN'S LEGACY earned the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure in a narrow loss when making his second start of the season, but he did draw a more difficult post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Cadillac Red;Morales;McKnight;10-1

8 Levanto;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

10 John's Legacy;Eramia;Morse;5-2

7 Hard Work;Felix;Riecken;12-1

1 Picture Tube;Cabrera;Broberg;7-2

1a Jacob Rocks;Canchari;Broberg;7-2

4 Captivated;McMahon;Holthus;10-1

5 Luther D;Laviolette;Smith;15-1

9 Admiral Shepard;Vazquez;Smith;10-1

2 Superstyle;Birzer;Petalino;10-1

3 Zimmerman;Contreras;Roberts;15-1

5 Purse $37,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**ALL ABOUT ASHLEY was a three-time winner in 2017, including victories at Saratoga, and he is sharp following a photo finish loss and drew a favorable two-turn post. LANGDARMA has done most of his best running at Oaklawn Park, and the class dropper figures to appreciate a surface change following two wet track races. CHOCOLATEICECREAM was beaten two lengths in a stronger allowance race, and his Beyer figures are competitive and he keeps top rider David Cabrera.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 All About Ashley;Wethey;Young;4-1

2 Langdarma;Court;Ortiz;5-1

4 Chocolateicecream;Cabrera;Compton;7-2

8 Hunter's Strike;Prescott;Cox;3-1

3 Bold Conquest;Cohen;McKnight;5-1

6 Brockton George;Santana;McPeek;6-1

7 Treasury Bill;Sanjur;Contreras;12-1

5 Plentiful;Morales;Duncan;20-1

6 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden-claiming $30,000

***TRADING CASH has finished second in his past two races, including a photo-finish loss in his Oaklawn debut, and he possesses route speed and switches to the leading rider. KING'S RECKONING is taking a slight class jump on the heels of a clear second-place finish, and the four-time runner-up finisher is about due to close the deal. ART'S TABLE didn't show much in his career debut at Santa Anita, but he has worked well since arriving in Hot Springs, is dropping into a maiden-claimer and is wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Trading Cash;Santana;Moquett;5-2

10 King's Reckoning;Prescott;Puhl;7-2

1 Art's Table;Thompson;O'Neill;5-1

5 Moneymeister;Gazader;Peitz;6-1

6 Thunder and Rain;Morales;Hall;12-1

9 Hard to Park;Laviolette;Cline;20-1

11 Jay Limbo;St Julien;Anderson;15-1

7 Too Tall Arkansas;Vazquez;Cates;15-1

8 Two Pair;Felix;Swearingen;30-1

7 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $32,000

**BEARSATLANTICMIST was caught wide when pressing a fast pace in a sixth-place return to the races, and she is taking a significant drop for sharp connections. DUSTEM CAROLINA has finished in-the-money in six consecutive races, including two victories, and the 10-race winner is the one to fear in the stretch. IT'S THE TRUTH has led for better than six furlongs in consecutive route races, and she is back sprinting and dropping in class for high percentage trainer Brad Cox.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Bearsatlanticmist;Cohen;McKnight;8-1

1 Dustem Carolina;Felix;Mason;7-2

11 It's the Truth;Santana;Cox;9-2

7 Cara Blythe;Court;Van Berg;4-1

8 Big Red Seven;Gazader;Vance;5-1

10 What What What;Garcia;O'Neill;6-1

2 Classic Bo;Quinonez;Barkley;20-1

9 Sweet Halory;Thompson;Sims;10-1

6 Cleopatra's Gold;Hill;Milligan;20-1

5 Crack Your Whip;Prescott;Johnson;15-1

3 Fastanista;Cabrera;Martin;30-1

8 Purse $79,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

****TYFOSHA was an impressive maiden-sprint winner just two races back, and she has been working fast and often since finishing fourth over sloppy footing in the Martha Washington. LIL VIE finished fourth behind the top selection sprinting, but she showed big improvement winning her two-turn debut by 13 lengths. FIRST ALTERNATE has shown good route speed in three consecutive second-place route finishes at this level, and she is once again the one to catch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Tyfosha;Canchari;O'Neill;2-1

1 Lil Vie;Court;Cox;5-2

5 First Alternate;Laviolette;Von Hemel;4-1

3 Harbor Lights;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

6 Weneedtotalk;Prescott;Sims;12-1

4 Caramel Cream;Cabrera;Matthews;15-1

7 Miz K;Stevens;Hobby;9-2

9 Purse $79,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

****GEORGIA'S REWARD won a "key" and unusually fast maiden race as she pleased, and a similar effort will also defeat this field of restricted entry-level allowance runners. FIREWATER ROCKET was a distant second behind the top selection in her career debut, but she came back with a decisive maiden victory and her early speed must be respected. KAUAI NANA has won two of her three sprint races, and she may be a late threat if the pace is a contentious one.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Georgia's Reward;Cohen;Moquett;6-5

12 Firewater Rocket;Morales;Gorder;7-2

13 Kauai Nana;Court;Jackson;9-2

10 Fetch's Mon;Court;Fires;8-1

14 Beautiful Honduras;Cabrera;Brennan;4-1

5 She's Undawnted;Bedford;Ives;12-1

9 Our Addi Belle;Cabrera;Martin;15-1

7 Michelle's Grace;Gazader;Martin;12-1

3 May Be Suspect;Prescott;Cox;20-1

1 Dixie Flyer;Birzer;Chleborad;15-1

2 Miss Barham;Canchari;Witt;20-1

6 Bella My Girl;Santana;Cates;15-1

11 All About Betty;Quinonez;Von Hemel;15-1

8 Roxy Rocket;McMahon;McBride;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The early double begins with a contentious first race and at least three fillies need to be used. The second race has a big field, but Empire Strikes and Dixie Kicks may be all it takes to cover the race. Cadillac Red appears a live longshot in the fourth and therefore trifecta players should spread out in the second and third slot to make sure you win if he wins.

