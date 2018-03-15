Separate wrecks fatal for two Arkansas men

At least two people were killed in crashes in the state Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Arkansas State Police, who also identified two victims of an accident in Northwest Arkansas last week.

A 46-year-old motorcyclist died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 67/167 that snarled traffic during the Wednesday morning commute, police said.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. in the highway's southbound lanes at an on-ramp near Redmond Road in Jacksonville, according to a preliminary report from the state police.

A vehicle struck a motorcycle, causing Kevin Gross of Jacksonville to be thrown from his motorcycle and land underneath the vehicle, authorities said. Gross suffered fatal injuries as result of the crash.

The motorcycle then struck a Nissan Versa, the report noted.

Both southbound lanes were reportedly blocked for about an hour, and vehicles were diverted off the southbound highway at Main Street. The wreck was said to be completely cleared before 9:45 a.m.

On Tuesday, a Marked Tree man died after his vehicle veered across the centerline of a highway and collided with a truck, authorities reported.

It happened about 1:15 p.m. on Arkansas 118 west of Arkansas 77 in Mississippi County.

Durrell Holloway, 30, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet east on the highway when his vehicle crossed the line and hit a westbound 1998 Freightliner truck, according to a state police report.

Holloway died at the scene, police said. No other injuries were listed.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused his vehicle to cross the line.

Authorities have also identified the two victims of a fiery crash in Lowell last week.

In a statement, the Lowell Police Department said the driver, Demarkeo Clark, 24, and a passenger, Terry Christian, 32, were killed in the wreck. It happened about 8:35 a.m. March 8 on U.S. 71B.

Police said a 1999 Ford pickup crossed into southbound traffic on a curve near the School Avenue intersection, struck a tree and caught fire.

Clark died at the scene, and Christian later died at a hospital.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of all three crashes, state police said.

Metro on 03/15/2018