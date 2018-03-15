Home / Latest News /
Sheriff legally used inmate food funds for beach house
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:51 a.m.
GADSDEN, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff legally used more than $750,000 of funds meant to feed inmates to purchase a beach house.
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin told The Birmingham News he follows a state law passed before World War II that allows sheriffs to keep "excess" inmate-feeding funds for themselves.
Entrekin reported on state ethics forms that he made "more than $250,000" each of the past three years through the funds.
The sheriff's annual salary is more than $93,000. He and his wife purchased a four-bedroom house with an in-ground pool and canal access in September for $740,000.
Entrekin got a $592,000 mortgage. The home is one of several properties with a total assessed value of more than $1.7 million that the couple own together or separately.
kt2235 says... March 15, 2018 at 10:36 a.m.
Well, yeah, if you're feeding them stale bread and government cheese you can save the big bucks! Sad, sad, sad.
