Thursday, March 15, 2018, 10:36 a.m.

Sheriff legally used inmate food funds for beach house

By The Associated Press

GADSDEN, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff legally used more than $750,000 of funds meant to feed inmates to purchase a beach house.

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin told The Birmingham News he follows a state law passed before World War II that allows sheriffs to keep "excess" inmate-feeding funds for themselves.

Entrekin reported on state ethics forms that he made "more than $250,000" each of the past three years through the funds.

The sheriff's annual salary is more than $93,000. He and his wife purchased a four-bedroom house with an in-ground pool and canal access in September for $740,000.

Entrekin got a $592,000 mortgage. The home is one of several properties with a total assessed value of more than $1.7 million that the couple own together or separately.

kt2235 says... March 15, 2018 at 10:36 a.m.

Well, yeah, if you're feeding them stale bread and government cheese you can save the big bucks! Sad, sad, sad.

