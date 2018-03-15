Thief steals $800 in fragrances from Arkansas store, drives off in Mercedes-Benz, police say

A shoplifter walked out of a beauty store in Arkansas with about $800 worth of merchandise Tuesday, authorities said.

Jonesboro police were called to Ulta, 3031 E. Highland Drive, about 4:30 p.m., a report shows.

An employee told police the thief grabbed a bag from the store and filled it with various items from the fragrance aisle, then walked toward the exit. Staff tried to stop him, but he continued out the door and drove off in a black 350 series Mercedes-Benz sedan, according to the report.

Police noted that the shoplifter's description matches those of suspects in other Ulta store thefts in the region, including locations in Memphis; Cordova, Tenn.; and Southaven, Miss.