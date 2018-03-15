17-year-old gets life in prison for his role in fatal shootings of 2 Arkansas convenience store workers

A 17-year-old received a life sentence Thursday for his role in the 2016 killings of two Arkansas convenience store employees, authorities said.

Avante Lawshea was convicted of two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated robbery, according to a news release from the office of Scott Ellington, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District of Arkansas. The sentence reportedly carried an additional penalty enhancement of 10 years because the slayings were committed in the presence of a child.

Bahadur "Bob" Dhillon, 62, the owner of Cherry Tree Food Mart at 1044 Chickasawba St. in Blytheville, and 57-year-old employee Anthony Tramble were fatally shot when four people entered the store the night of Nov. 5, 2016, and demanded money, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Isaac Branch of Osceola, Chris Clay Jr. of Blytheville and another teenager were also arrested in the case.

“I also want to acknowledge the Blytheville Police Department for their pursuit of justice in these cases," Ellington said in the release. "I additionally want to thank the jurors for taking time away from their work and their families to ensure that justice was served in this emotionally difficult case.”