TODAY’S WBI GAME

UCA women vs. SIU-Edwardsville
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS Central Arkansas 22-9; SIUE 17-14 INTERNET ucasports.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Soph. 4.9 4.3 G Kamry Orr, 5-6, Jr. 12.6 4.0 G Angel Williams, 5-6, Sr. 3.9 1.1 F Taylor Baudoin, 6-0, Sr. 15.8 7.0 C Kierra Jordan, 6-1, Sr. 11.3 7.9 COACH Sandra Rushing (126-59 in sixth season at UCA, 529-314 overall in 29th season)
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jay’Nee Alston, 5-8, Jr. 6.8 3.3 G Lauren White, 5-8, Sr. 13.9 4.5 G Donshel Beck, 5-9, Sr. 13.3 6.2 F Allie Troeckler, 5-10, Fr. 5.9 5.5 C Sydney Bauman, 6-3, Jr. 6.1 7.3 COACH Paula Buscher (95-90 in sixth season at SIUE, 305-316 in 21st season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA SIUE 62.1 Points for 65.1 50.5 Points against 64.1 +5.0 Rebound margin +2.6 +2.1 Turnover margin -0.1 43.3 FG pct. 39.7 32.5 3-pt. pct. 31.3 69.0 FT pct. 71.1 CHALK TALK After back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament, the University of Central Arkansas will play in the Women’s Basketball Invitational for the first time since 2011, when the Sugar Bears lost 58-54 at home to Alabama-Birmingham in the first round. … UCA enters the WBI after a 70-60 loss to Stephen F. Austin in the Southland Conference Tournament semifinals, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville enters after its 69-67 loss to Tennessee-Martin in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals. … UCA leads the all-time series 2-1 and last beat SIUE 64-59 on Dec. 31, 2009. … The Sugar Bears rank second nationally in scoring defense (50.5 points allowed per game). Taylor Baudoin leads UCA with 15.8 points per game and leads the Southland with a 51.8 field goal percentage. … This is SIUE’s second postseason tournament since joining the
