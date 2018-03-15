Trump: Bluffed on trade deficit

President Donald Trump boasted in a fundraising speech Wednesday that he made up facts in a meeting with the leader of a top U.S ally, saying he insisted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the United States runs a trade deficit with its neighbor to the north without knowing whether or not that was the case.

"Trudeau came to see me. He's a good guy. Justin. He said, 'No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please,'" Trump said, mimicking Trudeau, according to audio obtained by The Washington Post. "Nice guy, good looking guy, comes in -- 'Donald, we have no trade deficit.' He's very proud because everybody else, you know, we're getting killed. ...

"So he's proud. I said, 'Wrong, Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said 'You're wrong.' You know why? Because we're so stupid... . And I thought they were smart. I said, 'You're wrong, Justin.' He said, 'Nope we have no trade deficit.' I said, 'Well in that case I feel differently,' I said 'but I don't believe it.' I sent one of our guys out, his guy, my guy, they went out. I said, 'Check because I can't believe it.'

'Well sir you're actually right. We have no deficit but that doesn't include energy and timber ... And when you do we lose $17 billion a year.' It's incredible."

The United States trade representative office says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.

Trump's rare comments that laid bare his approach to arguing trade facts with foreign leaders show how he might try to engage with numerous other heads of state in the coming weeks. Trump has said he will impose tariffs on steel and trade imports as soon as next week, a steep increase in duties that could affect some of the U.S. government's biggest trading partners.

Trump said countries can request exemption from these tariffs but only after direct negotiations with him. And the audio from the fundraiser shows how difficult these discussions might prove.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first year]

Trump was in Missouri to raise money for Josh Hawley, who is taking on incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat. He called McCaskill "bad for Missouri, and bad for the country." But he barely spoke about Hawley.

Instead, he talked about himself, including bragging about his 2016 election win, and ticked through a list of U.S. allies that he said were actually taking advantage of the United States.

Trump accused the European Union, China, Japan and South Korea of ripping off the United States for decades and pillaging the American workforce.

He also described the North American Free Trade Agreement as a disaster and heaped blame on the World Trade Organization for allowing other countries to box the United States in on trade.

He also seemed to threaten to pull U.S. troops stationed in South Korea if he didn't get what he wanted on trade with Seoul, an ally. He said the country had gotten rich but that United States politicians never negotiated better deals.

"We have a very big trade deficit with them, and we protect them," Trump said. "We lose money on trade, and we lose money on the military. We have right now 32,000 soldiers between North and South Korea. Let's see what happens."

"Our allies care about themselves," he said. "They don't care about us."

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner of The Washington Post.

A Section on 03/15/2018