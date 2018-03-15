Trump picks loyalist as economic adviser

WASHINGTON -- Larry Kudlow on Wednesday accepted an offer from President Donald Trump to head the White House's National Economic Council, three people familiar with the decision said.

Kudlow had been seen as the front-runner, but Trump formally offered Kudlow the job Wednesday to replace former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn, who resigned last week, largely over a fight over imposing tariffs that he lost.

Kudlow, 70, is described by White House officials as someone who connects with the president personally and politically. Kudlow, born and raised in New Jersey, shares with Trump a hard-charging personality and a fondness for being a media figure -- and both have hosted television programs. Kudlow has also been an informal Trump adviser over the past year.

He was also an adviser to Trump during the 2016 campaign and worked closely with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on the design of an initial tax plan. But in media appearances in the past month, Kudlow has been critical of Trump's proclamations imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, opposition that for other candidates might have been disqualifying.

On March 3, Kudlow joined Steve Moore and Arthur Laffer in a column for CNBC.com that was sharply critical of Trump's proposal to impose the tariffs. Trump has said he understands Kudlow disagrees.

Kudlow said Wednesday that the U.S. economy is poised to take off after Trump signed $1.5 trillion worth of tax cuts into law.

"The economy is starting to roar and we're going to get more of that," he said, adding that he has spoken with the president "at some length in recent days," so he is ready "to hit the ground running."

Kudlow worked in the White House under former President Ronald Reagan but has spent much of his time in recent years working for CNBC and other media outlets.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak, Ken Thomas, Catherine Lucey and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/15/2018