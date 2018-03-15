Californian with 2 pounds of meth arrested in Arkansas, sheriff's office says

A California man was arrested Monday in Arkansas after 2 pounds of methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop, authorities said.

A Central Arkansas Drug Task Force officer pulled the driver of a Jeep Liberty over after a traffic violation on U.S. 67/167 at mile marker 41, according to a news release from the White County sheriff’s office.

Bryan Barnes, 28, of Hacienda, Calif., was arrested after the officer discovered 2 pounds of meth and half a pound of marijuana in his possession, the release states.

Barnes was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. At the time of the release, he was held at the White County jail, and no bail had been set.

