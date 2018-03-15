Home / Latest News /
Californian with 2 pounds of meth arrested in Arkansas, sheriff's office says
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 1:38 p.m.
A California man was arrested Monday in Arkansas after 2 pounds of methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop, authorities said.
A Central Arkansas Drug Task Force officer pulled the driver of a Jeep Liberty over after a traffic violation on U.S. 67/167 at mile marker 41, according to a news release from the White County sheriff’s office.
Bryan Barnes, 28, of Hacienda, Calif., was arrested after the officer discovered 2 pounds of meth and half a pound of marijuana in his possession, the release states.
Barnes was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. At the time of the release, he was held at the White County jail, and no bail had been set.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Californian with 2 pounds of meth arrested in Arkansas, sheriff's office says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.