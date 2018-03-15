IDITAROD

Norwegian wins race

Joar Ulsom of Norway has won the world’s most famous sled dog race after a grueling dash across Alaska’s rough terrain. After nearly 1,000 miles, Ulsom came off the Bering Sea ice just outside Nome and ran the last few blocks as a crowd cheered him on. He becomes the third person born outside the U.S. to claim the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. He picks up about $50,000, a drop from the 2017 winner’s earnings of more than $71,000. The race is suffering financially and has lost a major sponsor in the last year. Organizers have blamed animal rights activists for putting pressure on sponsors. The Iditarod also has been marked by fallout from its first-ever dog doping scandal. New rules this year made mushers responsible for any positive drug test.

GOLF

Els, Furyk in U.S. Open

Ernie Els and Jim Furyk have received a special exemption to play in the U.S. Open this year at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, N.Y. Els is a two-time U.S. Open champion who would have faced qualifying because his five-year exemption from winning the 2012 British Open ran out last year. Els won the U.S. Open at Oakmont in 1994 and at Congressional in 1997. This will be his 29th consecutive U.S. Open. Furyk won the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields. They received the first U.S. Open exemptions since Retief Goosen in 2016. Goosen is a two-time Open champion, including 2004 when it was last held at Shinnecock Hills.

BASKETBALL

Vanderbilt releases pair

Vanderbilt has granted releases to reserve guards Payton Willis (Fayetteville) and Larry Austin Jr., freeing up two scholarships for Coach Bryce Drew. Basketball spokesman Andy Boggs confirmed a report Wednesday that both players had been granted releases. A sophomore, Willis started 16 of his 66 games with the Commodores, and he averaged 5.1 points and 1.4 assists this season. Austin averaged 2.5 points and 1 assist in 23 games this season for Vanderbilt after transferring from Xavier. Austin is on track to graduate in May, making him eligible to play elsewhere immediately as a graduate transfer.

Matta withdraws

Former Ohio State coach Thad Matta has withdrawn from the Georgia coach search after becoming the first known candidate to interview for the job. Matta told ESPN that “I just don’t feel that I am completely ready at this point” to take the job. Georgia fired Mark Fox on Saturday, and Matta was in Athens only two days later. Lingering back problems were an issue in Matta’s 13 years at Ohio State. His $9 million buyout includes a stipulation he must make “reasonable and diligent efforts” to find another coaching job. He also reportedly interviewed at Mississippi. Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity did not respond to an interview request from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

TENNIS

Federer advances

Roger Federer defeated Jeremy Chardy of France 7-5, 6-4 in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, and at 15-0 the world’s top-ranked men’s player is off to his best start since 2006. The 36-year-old Swiss superstar can equal his season-best start of 16-0 with a victory in the quarterfinals, where he will meet Chung Hyeon of South Korea in a rematch of their Australian Open semifinal. Against Federer, Chardy played a tough first set in windy conditions that persisted throughout the day. Federer earned the only break in the 11th game and then served a love game to take the set. Federer again took the only break in the second set to go up 5-4. His forehand pulled Chardy completely off the court and Federer hit a crosscourt backhand winner off Chardy’s return. Federer served his fifth love game of the match to close it out. Simona Halep also fought the wind and a pesky opponent to reach the semifinals. The world’s top-ranked woman outlasted Petra Martic of Croatia 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 and improved to 18-1 in matches this year. Halep next plays the winner of a quarterfinal between No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Naomi Osaka of Japan. In other fourth-round men’s matches, Borna Coric of Croatia outlasted American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-4 and No. 31 Phillipp Kohlschreiber of Germany beat Pierre-Hughes Herbert of France 6-4, 7-6 (7). Coric next plays No. 7 Kevin Anderson of South Africa, who beat No. 11 Pablo Car-reno Busta of Spain 4-6, 6-3, 7-6

(8).

BASEBALL

Schwarber’s pay revealed

Kyle Schwarber has a $604,500 salary in the major leagues as part of the one-year contract the Chicago Cubs announced last weekend. The outfielder’s salary would drop to $271,150 while in the minor leagues as part of the split contract. It represents a slight raise from last year, when his contract was for $565,500 in the majors and $261,000 in the minors. Schwarber is on track to be eligible for salary arbitration next winter. He missed most of the 2016 season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament during an outfield collision with teammate Dexter Fowler. Schwarber returned for the World Series and helped the Cubs win their first title since 1908. Schwarber slumped to a .211 average with 30 home runs and 59 RBI last year and was demoted to the minors for 11 games in late June and early July. He earned $542,205.

BASKETBALL

Memphis fires Tubby Smith

After meeting with Memphis University officials Wednesday, men’s basketball coach Tubby Smith was fired after two seasons with the team.

“After considerable deliberations and in the best financial interest of the University of Memphis, an agreement of separation with head men’s basketball coach Tubby Smith has been reached,” Memphis’ athletics department said in a statement. “Details are to be finalized, and no further comment will be offered.”

Smith, who coached Kentucky to its seventh national championship in 1998, had been head coach of the Tigers since 2016. His tenure with Memphis was hindered by high-profile transfers during the last offseason. Since leaving Kentucky in 2007, Smith has also coached at Minnesota and Texas Tech.

Smith was in the second year of a five-year, $15.45 million contract.

Speculation on Memphis’ next coach has centered around Penny Hardaway, a former Memphis player and NBA star who has recently made a name for himself coaching on the AAU circuit helping groom a number of top recruits.

After going 19-13 in his first year, six players, including his top three scorers, announced they would transfer. Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson and Markel Crawford left Memphis after averaging a combined 44.3 points and 22.4 rebounds for the Tigers. The Lawson brothers transferred to Kansas. The Lawsons’ father, Keelon Lawson, left Smith’s staff, as well. Crawford transferred to Mississippi.

This month, Smith ranted in a postgame news conference about transferring players when asked whether he thought all his players would be returning next season.

“We’re teaching them how to quit,” Smith said. “That’s what we’re doing. Things not going well, let’s quit.”

Smith’s critics immediately noted that Smith had left a number of jobs for better opportunities, including Tulsa, Georg