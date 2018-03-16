1994 ring safely with Anderson

DETROIT -- Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson has his national championship ring back after it was lost for more than 10 years.

Anderson was an assistant coach for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 1994 when the Razorbacks won the national championship by beating Duke.

Some of the Razorbacks were talking Thursday about Anderson getting the championship ring back and how they hope it's a good omen as they open the NCAA Tournament against Butler today.

Anderson didn't know what his players had said regarding the ring until he was asked about it during Thursday's news conference.

"Man, those guys tell everything don't they?" Anderson said with a smile. "I guess no secrets dealing with family."

Anderson said he lost the ring in 2004 when he was Alabama-Birmingham's coach. The Blazers played at Tulane and Anderson believes he accidentally left the ring in his hotel room in New Orleans.

When Anderson realized he didn't have the ring, he checked with the hotel, but no one reported finding it.

Recently, Anderson said, he got a call from a pawn shop owner in New Orleans who had the ring.

Anderson's name was on the ring, and the owner tracked him down by looking at the players and coaching staff from the 1994 Razorbacks.

"You know how sometimes you think about pawn shops, they're just trying to get you, man," Anderson said. "But true enough, it was my ring."

Anderson said he got the ring back, but had to pay the pawn shop owner for it.

At least whoever took Anderson's ring from the hotel room -- and whoever might have had it subsequently -- took good care of it.

"It was still in the same shape it was when I got it," Anderson said. "So it's a keepsake possession now."

Popular mascot

Butler Blue III, the Bulldogs' mascot, may not be as famous as Georgia's "Uga," but he has 29,700 followers on Twitter. The bulldog -- nicknamed "Trip" because he's the third bulldog who has served as Butler's mascot -- frequently travels with the team and is in Detroit for the NCAA Tournament.

"He's got his own seat on the plane," Butler Coach LaVall Jordan said. "I think he's an iconic mascot. He's part of the family. He's more popular than I am."

Cheering for pair

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek naturally will be pulling for the Razorbacks today, but he also had a rooting interest in Houston's game against San Diego State on Thursday night.

Yurachek was Houston's athletic director before being hired at Arkansas in December.

Coach Kelvin Sampson led Houston to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010 and only its second in 26 years.

"Obviously, I'm very excited for Coach Sampson and the program he's built in four years and returning Houston -- with its storied history -- back to the NCAA Tournament," Yurachek said. 'I wish him and the entire Houston Cougar program nothing but the best, but my responsibilities now are at the University of Arkansas.

"I'm glad to be here with Coach [Mike] Anderson and his program representing the Razorbacks."

Anderson has Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.

"Mike's done a great, great job with this program," Yurachek said. "He's done a great job throughout his career."

The Razorbacks for the second consecutive year started 1-3 in SEC play, but rallied to make the NCAA Tournament.

"Basketball seasons have ebbs and flows," Yurachek said. "You're going to have times where you're playing better than others, and Mike's been very adamant that his teams get stronger as the year goes on, and I think you've seen that with the performance in February and early March that holds true."

Hall improvement

Arkansas forward Darious Hall, a 6-6 freshman from Little Rock, goes into today's game coming off a strong performance at the SEC Tournament last week.

Hall averaged 8.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.3 minutes off the bench against South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

In the five games prior to the SEC Tournament, Hall averaged 1.6 points and 2.0 rebounds after having 14 points and 11 rebounds at Ole Miss. He also had strong games at home against Missouri (10 points, 5 rebounds) and Ole Miss (11 points, 4 rebounds) and at Texas A&M (13 points, 7 rebounds)

"Coach always says with this team you don't need to go get the game, that'll come to you," Hall said. "So on any given night, anybody can score 20 or 15 or 12 or anything.

"Some of those nights have been mine, some nights they've been other guys. In the SEC Tournament I was just playing my game and it came to me."

Hall has helped fill the void left by the loss of senior forward Dustin Thomas, who was dismissed by Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson prior to the SEC Tournament.

"Before Dustin left, he was giving us points, rebounds, all that," Hall said. "Somebody had to fill his role so we could keep on rolling. I just stepped into that role along with a lot of other guys and helped."

Oh, Canada

At least one Arkansas player was happy when the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday revealed the Razorbacks were being sent to Detroit.

"When I saw Detroit pop up, my first thought was, 'Boy, I'll be close to home,' " Arkansas freshman forward Gabe Osabuohien said. "So it was a great feeling."

Osabuohien played at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, but he's from Toronto, which is about a 3 1/2-hour drive from Detroit.

Today will be the second time Osabuohien's parents have seen him play this season. He said they came to Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' game against LSU.

Osabuohien said he'll have about 30 family members and friends from Toronto at today's game.

"It's going to give me more motivation to put on a show for them and make sure we win," he said.

Michigan homecoming

Butler Coach LaVall Jordan is back in his home state for today's game. He's from Albion, Mich., about 95 miles from Detroit. He also spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan.

Jordan said his grandparents will be at today's game, but that his father, Nate Mitchell, can't attend a game until Sunday if the Bulldogs beat Arkansas to advance.

Mitchell is a high school athletic director in Jackson, Mich., and has to attend a conference today.

"He's putting the pressure on me for Sunday," Jordan said with a laugh.

Sports on 03/16/2018