Agency: Teen being held on felony charge escapes Arkansas juvenile center

Police are looking for a teen who escaped from an Arkansas juvenile center Wednesday night.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m., 16-year-old Jarvis Walters of Pine Bluff walked away from the Vera Lloyd Juvenile Center at 745 Old Warren Road in Monticello, according to a Friday news release from officials with the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

The agency said he had been placed in custody for a felony offense.

Walters is described as a black teen who stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.