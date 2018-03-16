Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 16, 2018, 5:05 a.m.

Alabama executes carnival boss's killer

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:42 a.m.

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Michael Wayne Eggers. Eggers, 50, was convicted of killing his employer and is set to be executed by the state of Alabama after dropping his appeals and asking to be put to death. Eggers is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018, at a southwest Alabama prison. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)

ATMORE, Ala. -- A man convicted of killing the woman who hired him to work with a traveling carnival nearly two decades ago was executed Thursday night after dropping his appeals and asking to be put to death.

Michael Wayne Eggers, 50, died at 7:29 p.m. after receiving a lethal injection at a southwest Alabama prison.

He declined to give any last words, but briefly gave a thumbs-up signal to friends and family as the execution began. He was pronounced dead about 35 minutes after the death warrant was read.

Eggers was sentenced to death for the 2000 strangulation of his employer, Bennie Francis Murray. Prosecutors said Eggers admitted strangling Murray during an argument after she hired him to work concessions for a traveling carnival. Her body was found in Walker County, northwest of Birmingham.

In 2016, after disagreements with his attorneys, Eggers dropped his appeals and asked Alabama to quickly schedule his execution. In a handwritten filing, he asked judges to allow his "immediate execution in the interests of truth, law and justice."

A Section on 03/16/2018

Print Headline: Alabama executes carnival boss's killer

