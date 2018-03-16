Answering to the governor

These are the state officials who report directly to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, according to the governor’s office:
Daryl Bassett, director, Department of Workforce Services
Lawrence Bengal, director, Oil and Gas Commission
Brig. Gen. Mark Berry, adjutant general, Military Department
Dr. Greg Bledsoe, surgeon general
Arthur Boutiette, director, Disability Determination for Social Security Administration
Bill Bryant, director, Arkansas State Police
Aaron Burkes, president, Arkansas Development Finance Authority
Brad Cazort, director, Arkansas Crime Information Center
Bear Chaney, director, Assessment Coordination Department
Kermit Channell II, executive director, Arkansas Crime Laboratory
Dr. Charisse Childers, director, Department of Career Education
Jerry Chism, director, Department of Aeronautics
Jami Cook, director, Law Enforcement Training Academy
Dale Douthit, chairman, Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission
Amy Fecher, designee to Delta Regional Authority Board
Candace Franks, commissioner, Bank Department
A.J. Gary, director, Department of Emergency Management
Cindy Gillespie, director, Department of Human Services
Steve Goode, director, Arkansas Tobacco Control
Bruce Holland, executive director, Arkansas Natural Resources Commission
Stacy Hurst, director, Department of Arkansas Heritage
Carol Johnson, executive director, Arkansas Fair Housing Commission
Shelby Johnson, director, Arkansas Geographic Information Office
Leon Jones, director, Arkansas Department of Labor
Yessica Jones, director, Department of Information Systems
Wendy Kelley, director, Department of Correction
Becky Keogh, director, Department of Environmental Quality
Allen Kerr, commissioner, Insurance Department
Johnny Key, commissioner, Department of Education
Kirk Lane, director, state drug director
Maria Markham, director, Department of Higher Education
Courtney Pledger, executive director, Arkansas Educational Television Network
Mike Preston, executive director, Arkansas Economic Development Commission
Dushun Scarbrough, director, Martin Luther King Jr. Commission
Sheila Sharp, director, Department of Community Correction
Dr. Nathaniel Smith, director and state health officer, Department of Health
Elizabeth Smith, Medicaid inspector general
Tracy Steele, director, Health Services Permit Agency
Ted Thomas, chairman, Public Service Commission
Col. Nate Todd, director, Department of Veterans Affairs
Larry Walther, director, Department of Finance and Administration
Wes Ward, secretary of agriculture, Agriculture Department
Edmond Waters, commissioner, Securities Department
Kane Webb, executive director, Department of Parks and Tourism
Bekki White, director and state geologist, Arkansas Geological Survey
