Answering to the governor

These are the state officials who report directly to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, according to the governor’s office:

Daryl Bassett, director, Department of Workforce Services

Lawrence Bengal, director, Oil and Gas Commission

Brig. Gen. Mark Berry, adjutant general, Military Department

Dr. Greg Bledsoe, surgeon general

Arthur Boutiette, director, Disability Determination for Social Security Administration

Bill Bryant, director, Arkansas State Police

Aaron Burkes, president, Arkansas Development Finance Authority

Brad Cazort, director, Arkansas Crime Information Center

Bear Chaney, director, Assessment Coordination Department

Kermit Channell II, executive director, Arkansas Crime Laboratory

Dr. Charisse Childers, director, Department of Career Education

Jerry Chism, director, Department of Aeronautics

Jami Cook, director, Law Enforcement Training Academy

Dale Douthit, chairman, Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission

Amy Fecher, designee to Delta Regional Authority Board

Candace Franks, commissioner, Bank Department

A.J. Gary, director, Department of Emergency Management

Cindy Gillespie, director, Department of Human Services

Steve Goode, director, Arkansas Tobacco Control

Bruce Holland, executive director, Arkansas Natural Resources Commission

Stacy Hurst, director, Department of Arkansas Heritage

Carol Johnson, executive director, Arkansas Fair Housing Commission

Shelby Johnson, director, Arkansas Geographic Information Office

Leon Jones, director, Arkansas Department of Labor

Yessica Jones, director, Department of Information Systems

Wendy Kelley, director, Department of Correction

Becky Keogh, director, Department of Environmental Quality

Allen Kerr, commissioner, Insurance Department

Johnny Key, commissioner, Department of Education

Kirk Lane, director, state drug director

Maria Markham, director, Department of Higher Education

Courtney Pledger, executive director, Arkansas Educational Television Network

Mike Preston, executive director, Arkansas Economic Development Commission

Dushun Scarbrough, director, Martin Luther King Jr. Commission

Sheila Sharp, director, Department of Community Correction

Dr. Nathaniel Smith, director and state health officer, Department of Health

Elizabeth Smith, Medicaid inspector general

Tracy Steele, director, Health Services Permit Agency

Ted Thomas, chairman, Public Service Commission

Col. Nate Todd, director, Department of Veterans Affairs

Larry Walther, director, Department of Finance and Administration

Wes Ward, secretary of agriculture, Agriculture Department

Edmond Waters, commissioner, Securities Department

Kane Webb, executive director, Department of Parks and Tourism

Bekki White, director and state geologist, Arkansas Geological Survey