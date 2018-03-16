Arkansas man accused of dragging woman with vehicle; victim suffered severe head trauma, cops say

A 21-year-old Arkansas man is accused of dragging a woman with his vehicle, leaving her with severe injuries, authorities said.

Adonte Starks, 21, of Texarkana, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Starks showed up with the victim at a Texarkana hospital on Wednesday night, telling medical staff there that he found the woman injured in the road.

Police later learned Starks and the victim recently had a relationship he failed to disclose and that the evidence did not support his statements, according to Shawn Vaughn, a spokesman for the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.

Detectives believe Starks and the woman were in an altercation after meeting in the 2400 block of Ball Street on the city's Texas side. At some point, Starks drove away at a high rate of speed while the woman was partially inside the vehicle or hanging on the outside of it, police said. She suffered severe head trauma when she fell and hit the pavement, Vaughn said.

The victim was treated at CHRISTUS St. Michael System and later transferred to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. Her condition was not known Thursday.

Starks was booked into jail early Thursday with bail set at $100,000.