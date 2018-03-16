Arkansas woman accused of trying to steal knives from Walmart, shoving employee

An Arkansas woman is accused of stealing knives from a Walmart and shoving a store employee Wednesday.

Jonesboro police were called to the store at 1815 E. Highland Drive, where an employee said Jacqueline Nadine Pinto, 51, was in the store despite a ban instituted after she previously shoplifted there, according to a report.

Pinto picked up a set of knives off the shelve and headed toward the entrance, the employee told officers. When the employee confronted her, she said, Pinto began to scream and shove her. The victim said she fell back, and Pinto handed her the knives and fled.

The employee noted Pinto's vehicle information, and police later initiated a traffic stop, according to the report. Officers noted that there was a black plastic bag filled with knives, socks and body wash.

Pinto said she had found the merchandise in the Dollar Store dumpster. The other female in the vehicle said they had gone to Food Smart and Dollar Tree after leaving Walmart.

An officer called Dollar Tree and described the items, and a manager confirmed that it was stolen property.

Pinto was arrested on a robbery charge and was being held at the Craighead County jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond as of Friday afternoon, records show.