Arson cause of NLR fire, fireman says

A blaze that engulfed a North Little Rock house Sunday night was ruled arson, according to authorities.

Police were called to the Wright Circle home about 8:30 p.m., according to a report. The structure was fully engulfed in flames when responders arrived. No one was in the house at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The homeowner went to the scene and said he was the last person at the house and left about 3 p.m. that day, adding that his live-in girlfriend had taken their children to Pine Bluff about the same time. He said they met at Dave and Buster's in west Little Rock and were there when they got the phone call that their house was on fire.

The 25-year-old later changed his statement to say that he left at 4 p.m. and met the others in west Little Rock after going somewhere else first, while his girlfriend said they all left for Pine Bluff about 6 p.m.

Deputy Fire Marshal Dustin Free stated that the blaze was arson, with three set points noted in the living room, bedroom and den. There was a trail leading out of the house to the back porch, where authorities found a small, empty gasoline can, according to the report.

There were also fresh tire tracks in the backyard. Free said he observed mud on the tires of the homeowner's vehicle.

Police valued the home at about $100,000 in the report. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been named.

Metro on 03/16/2018