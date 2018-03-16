Authorities: Arkansas deputy hits boy with vehicle; child hospitalized

A boy was hospitalized Friday morning after being struck by an Arkansas deputy's vehicle, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The child was struck shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Northeast Second and Northeast J streets in Bentonville, according to a news release from the city's Police Department cited by the newspaper.

The Benton County sheriff's office deputy was reportedly traveling west on Northeast Second Street when the child ran into the street and was hit.

The child was conscious when he was transported by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center — Bentonville, but his condition was unknown at the time of the release, the Northwest Arkansa Democrat-Gazette reported.

Bentonville police are investigating, according to the newspaper. The name of the deputy involved was not released.