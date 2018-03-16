BASEBALL: Ex-SAU standout Rucker signs Frontier League contract

Former Southern Arkansas University standout Trevor Ruck-er will continue his baseball career as it was announced earlier this week that he signed with the Southern Illinois Miners of the independent Frontier League.

Rucker’s signing with the Miners makes him the fifth Mulerider to do so since 2011.

Last season, Rucker wrapped up his Mulerider career in record-breaking fashion.

Tabbed as a unanimous All-American and the Central Region Player of the Year, Rucker hit .393 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs, 49 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

His 20 home runs were the second-most in a season at SAU, and vaulted him to the top of the all-time list as he ended his career with 42 home runs.

Rucker was the only player in all NCAA divisions to have at least 20 home runs, 20 doubles, and 20 stolen bases.

Rucker was unanimously named as the Great American Conference Player of the Year in his senior season.