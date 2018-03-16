PHOTOS: Cliff fall in North Little Rock leaves person hurt

A person was injured Thursday in a fall off a cliff at Emerald Park in North Little Rock, according to a police spokesman.

Authorities were called just before 7 p.m. for a report of a sick or injured person, said Sgt. Amy Cooper, a spokesman for the North Little Rock department.

Cooper said the person, who had fallen off a cliff at the park, suffered injuries.

Further information was unknown Thursday evening.

Metro on 03/16/2018