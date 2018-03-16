Crash on U.S. 67 fatal to 1 person

One person died in a wreck involving a propane truck on U.S. 67, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m., closing all lanes of a 0.1-mile section of the highway north of Pocahontas in Randolph County, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble confirmed one death, but he did not identify the person who was killed.

Further details were not immediately available.

Metro on 03/16/2018