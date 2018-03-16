State-office candidates report February finances

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday reported raising more than $173,000 in contributions last month, while Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Henderson collected more than $32,000.

Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Mark West reported collecting $65 in contributions last month.

Reports for Republican gubernatorial candidate Jan Morgan of Hot Springs and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Leticia Sanders of Maumelle weren't available on the secretary of state's website as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday was the deadline for candidates for state office to file their campaign-finance reports for February with the secretary of state's office or place them in the mail and postmark them.

For the Republican primary election, Hutchinson of Rogers reported raising $138,357 and spending $75,973 last month to increase his totals to $2.31 million and $488,580, respectively, leaving $1.82 million in his primary election campaign account as of Feb. 28.

For the general election, Hutchinson reported raising $34,700 and spending nothing last month. That increased his total contributions to $546,550 and no expenses, respectively, leaving $546,550 in his general election campaign account as of Feb. 28. He is seeking re-election to a second four-year term.

For the Democratic primary election, Henderson of Little Rock reported raising $32,592 and spending $37,718 last month. That increased his total contributions to $129,322 and total expenses to $56,043. He also has lent his campaign $100,000. He reported $173,278 in his campaign account as of Feb. 28.

Beyond raising $65 last month, West of Batesville reported spending $103, according to his report. He started the month with $354 in his campaign account and ended it with $316.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Republican incumbent Tim Griffin of Little Rock reported raising $19,975 in contributions and spending $15,566 last month. He started the month with $439,577 in his campaign account and ended it with $444,061. He is seeking re-election to his second four-year term.

Democratic candidate Anthony Bland of Little Rock reported lending his campaign $7,500 last month, raising $1,250 in contributions and spending $7,500. On Feb. 14, he announced that he was switching from running for secretary of state to lieutenant governor and ended the month with $1,250 in his campaign account.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican incumbent Leslie Rutledge reported raising $25,495 in contributions and spending $20,513 last month. She started the month with $388,167 in her campaign account and ended it with $393,178. She is seeking re-election to her second four-year term.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican candidate John Thurston of East End reported raising $81,000 in contributions and spending $14,557 last month. He started the month with $44,204 in his campaign account and ended it with $37,747. He has been the state's land commissioner since 2011 and is barred from seeking re-election to that post.

Republican candidate Trevor Drown of Dover reported raising $2,050 and spending $12,937 last month. He started the month with $51,911 in his campaign account and ended it with $41,024. Drown has been a state representative since 2015.

Democratic candidate Susan Inman of Little Rock reported that she raised $7,295 and spent $8,760 last month. She started the month with $31,480 in her campaign account and ended it with $30,015.

Republican incumbent Mark Martin of Prairie Grove is barred from running for re-election under the state's term-limits amendment.

LAND COMMISSIONER

Democratic candidate Larry Williams of Hot Springs reported raising $3,025 in contributions and spending $6,680 last month. He started the month with $4,528 in his campaign account and ended it with $872.

Republican candidate Tommy Land of Heber Springs reported raising $600 and spending $8,110 last month. He started the month with $22,901 in his campaign account and ended it with $15,391.

TREASURER

Republican incumbent Dennis Milligan of Benton reported raising $1,500 in contributions and spending $7,630 last month. He started the month with $14,08o in his campaign account and ended it with $7,949. He is seeking re-election to his second four-year term.

AUDITOR

Republican incumbent Andrea Lea of Russellville reported raising no money and spending $7,700 last month. She started the month with $11,774 in her campaign account and ended it with $4,074. She is seeking re-election to her second four-year term.

