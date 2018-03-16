Fire near Missouri line chars 100 acres of woods

A fire near the Missouri border in Carroll County burned fewer than 100 acres of woodland near the Enon community on Table Rock Lake on Wednesday and Thursday and caused no injuries or property damage, the Oak Grove fire chief said Thursday.

Chief Steve Allen said about 10 firefighters from the department and a crew from the Arkansas Forestry Commission were sent to battle the fire 5 or 6 miles from the Missouri border on Arkansas 311 about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters reportedly had the blaze under control about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters returned to fight flames in a different part of the same area about 8:30 a.m. Thursday and had the flames extinguished by about 2 p.m., Allen said.

The Oak Grove Fire Department sent two brush trucks and a tanker to the scene, Allen said. The Forestry Commission sent a firetruck and a bulldozer, which was used to cut a firebreak to halt the flames' spread.

Allen described the terrain as hilly and rough. At one point, he said, the fire neared a large chicken house, but firefighters were able to keep it from reaching the structure.

No firefighters were injured, and the only equipment damaged was a burned hose, Allen said.

Carroll County was placed under a burn ban Wednesday evening, County Judge Sam Barr said Thursday. He said the fire started before the ban went into effect.

Carroll County was the only county in the state under a burn ban Thursday, according to the Forestry Commission's website. The commission rated the northwest third of the state as having a moderate fire danger.

Allen said the cause of the fire was unknown Thursday, but he cautioned people to be careful about outdoor burning.

