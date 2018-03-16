Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 16, 2018, 8:56 a.m.

Forecasters scale back severe weather threat in Arkansas

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 8:09 a.m.

a-marginal-risk-for-severe-weather-is-in-place-for-eastern-arkansas-on-friday-march-16-2018-according-to-the-national-weather-service

PHOTO BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for eastern Arkansas on Friday, March 16, 2018, according to the National Weather Service.


The National Weather Service has scaled back the threat for severe weather Friday in Arkansas.

According to the latest advisory, the state’s eastern half now faces a marginal risk for isolated storms to turn severe in the afternoon and evening hours.

Damaging winds and large hail are the primary concerns.

“Widespread or organized severe thunderstorms are not expected at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

High temperatures Friday across Arkansas are set to be in the lower 60s to lower 80s.

Thunderstorms are also possible late Saturday night and through much of Sunday, according to the weather service.

