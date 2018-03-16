Super Bowl winner and former Razorback appointed to UA Board of Trustees

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed a former NFL player and Razorback to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.

Steve Cox of Jonesboro was chosen to replace board member Ben Hyneman, according to a news release from the governor's office. Cox's term will reportedly expire in March 2028.

Cox graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and played for the Razorbacks, where he led the nation with an average of 46.5 yards per punt, the release states. He played in the NFL from 1981 to 1988 for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins, earning a Super Bowl ring with the D.C.- based team in 1988.

Since retiring from the NFL, Cox has been involved in banking, conservation and economic development in northeast Arkansas, according to the release. He is currently a managing partner at Rainwater & Cox, LLC, which owns and manages agricultural and commercial real estate.

"Steve has been a testament to the excellence of the University of Arkansas for years," Hutchinson said. "Throughout his athletic career with the university and in the NFL, Cox has demonstrated the kind of hard work and skill that hearken to Arkansas' roots."