Friday, March 16, 2018, 9:15 a.m.

Georgia hires Crean as next coach

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:12 a.m.

Tom Crean is shown in this file photo.

PHOTO BY AP FILE PHOTO

Georgia has hired former Indiana coach Tom Crean as its coach, capping a fast-paced search that began when Mark Fox was fired Saturday.

Crean was hired one day after former Ohio State coach Thad Matta withdrew from consideration. Georgia announced the hire Thursday night.

Crean had a 356-231 record in 18 seasons at Marquette and Indiana from 1999-2017. He led teams to nine NCAA appearances, four Sweet 16s and the 2003 Final Four with Marquette.

Fox was fired after earning two NCAA Tournament bids in nine seasons.

Georgia has scheduled a news conference today to introduce Crean.

