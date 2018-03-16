Har-Ber rebounds from tough loss

SPRINGDALE -- Fabrizio Campagnola felt sick Tuesday.

Not with some physical ailment or viral affliction that kept him feeling ill. Instead, it was caused by his team's loss to Rogers High two days earlier, a match the Springdale Har-Ber girls soccer coach said his team could have won. And while that loss left him feeling ill, Thursday's match provided a cure.

The Lady Wildcats defeated cross-two rival Springdale High 3-0 in 7A-West Conference action at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

"That's what we needed," Campagnola said. "It's a good step forward to recover from the loss to Rogers. We were really disappointed. We thought we could have beat Rogers, but we came back and we played well."

Har-Ber (4-6, 1-1 7A-West) was led by a trio of players who each scored. Erica Orellana-Aguillar opened the scoring with a shot past the Springdale keeper in the 12th minute.

Faith Snow gave the Lady Wildcats a 2-0 advantage in the 28th minute when she rebounded a missed shot from about 10 yards out.

"She works extremely hard," Campagnola said. "I don't know how she scored that goal, honestly. She took that shot and it went right under the corner."

Gisselle Estrada added to the Lady Wildcats' lead in the 47th minute. She received a pass just outside the penalty area, put a move on a Springdale defender then booted a left-footed shot past the diving keeper.

Springdale struggled to possess the ball, especially in the first half. Lady Bulldogs coach D.J. Beeler said his team struggled with heavy winds that were blowing throughout the stadium, especially in the first half.

"We settled in in the first half and played better, but the wind had something to do with it too," Beeler said. "We were facing the wind in the first half. The second half was a little bit better. At the end of the day, we created four or five chances to score, and we didn't convert any of them."

Both teams will take off next week for spring break.

Rogers High 6, Rogers Heritage 1

Senior Skylurr Patrick had a hat trick in the first nine minutes and finished with five goals as the Lady Mounties cruised to the 7A-West win Thursday.

Rogers (5-2-1, 2-0 7A-West) led 6-0 at halftime. Haley Arrick added a goal for the Lady Mounties, while Mac Brace, Jourdan Badely and Kristen Babbitt had assists. Grace Rodriguez had a goal for Heritage.

Bentonville High 10, Van Buren 0

Sydney Suggs and Tyler Ann Reash each scored two goals as Bentonville rolled past Van Buren in Thursday's match at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Six other players scored one goal apiece for the Lady Tigers (7-1-1, 2-0), who led 7-0 at halftime and forced a shortened second half because of the sportsmanship rule.

Fayetteville 3, Bentonville West 2

Morganne Browning's goal was the decisive score as Fayetteville rallied to defeat West in a match at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

West (3-5, 1-1) led 2-0 at halftime, but Fayetteville (6-3, 1-1) bounced back with goals by Abby Estes and Sophie Birch to tie the match before Browning's goal broke the tie. Browning had the assist on Estes' goal.

Boys

Van Buren 3, Bentonville High 2

Goals by Rodrigo Mouron and Lucas Apparecido weren't enough as Bentonville suffered a loss at Van Buren.

Van Buren led 2-1 at halftime, with Mouron scoring for the Tigers (1-3, 1-1).

Fayetteville 1, Bentonville West 0

Fayetteville scored an early goal off a corner kick, and it was enough to claim a win over West in Thursday's match at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

The Wolverines (3-5-1, 1-1) had chances to score but failed to convert those opportunities.

Rogers High 1, Rogers Heritage 0

Nelson Rivas scored the lone goal of the match in the first half to give the Mounties the win in Thursday's match at Whitey Smith Stadium.

Rogers improved to 6-3-1 overall and 1-1 in the 7A-West, while Heritage dropped to 4-3 and 0-2.

Springdale High 4, Springdale Har-Ber 0

The Bulldogs (6-0-1, 2-0) put the match way six minutes into the second half. Already leading 1-0, the Bulldogs scored two goals in first six minutes of the second half to take the victory. Jose Vega scored in the 43rd minute. Then, in the 46th minute, Javier Solis rocketed a shot past the keeper's left side.

Manual Soto added the final score in the 64th minute when he put a loose ball past the keeper.

Sports on 03/16/2018