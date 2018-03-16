Head-on wreck on central Arkansas highway kills 70-year-old woman, injures 2

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in central Arkansas that injured two other people Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The wreck took place about 7 a.m. on U.S. 64 in Faulkner County, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.

Police said Gelendal Flowers of Vilonia was traveling west on the highway when the 2003 Volkswagen Jetta she was driving crossed into the eastbound lanes, striking a 2003 Nissan Altima head-on.

A 2014 Ford F-150 reportedly swerved to avoid hitting the Altima but ended up striking the rear of the car.

Flowers suffered fatal injuries. A juvenile male riding in the Jetta and the 27-year-old Conway man driving the Altima were transported to Baptist Health Medical Center — Conway for their injuries, according to the report.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Flowers' death is one of at least 71 in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.