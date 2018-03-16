LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Butler

— Follow along for live updates as Arkansas faces 10-seed Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament:

Butler 46, Arkansas 36 - 15:34 left

Butler has opened the second half 4 of 6 from the floor, and Sean McDermott and Kelan Martin have each hit a 3. More importantly, though, for Arkansas is that Tyler Wideman picked up 2 fouls in the first 4+ minutes of the half. He's got 3 for the game.

Adrio Bailey's midrange game has looked good today. He's knocked down a pair of free throw line jumpers. Martin leads all scorers with 13 for Butler.

Butler 36, Arkansas 31 - Half

Mike Anderson will gladly head into the break down just five after the way the afternoon began. Daryl Macon, Jaylen Barford and Darious Hall were vital in the comeback.

Macon leads the Razorbacks with eight, Barford has seven and Hall provided four to go with a pair of rebounds and some solid defense on Butler's Kelan Martin. Martin has 10, but Hall has been in his grill all afternoon. They've exchanged quite a bit of trash talk.

Tidbits from the first half: Butler was 5 of 5 from 3 from the right wing, and Arkansas outscored Butler by 16 with Darious Hall on the floor. He's been as active and energetic as ever.

Butler 31, Arkansas 29 - 1:56 left first half

Arkansas got buckets from five different guys during an unbelievable 27-6 after falling behind 21-2. C.J. Jones capped the charge with a 3-pointer from the right corner to put the Hogs up 29-27.

Butler, though, has answered with scores from Kamar Baldwin and Kelan Martin to regain the lead. But it's a brand new ballgame. Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford have combined for 15 points.

Butler 27, Arkansas 15 - 7:39 left first half

Arlando Cook gave Arkansas its first paint points of the game just before the break. He got the layup to go and the foul, and will be at the line when play resumes. He has four points.

Arkansas isn't getting much from Daniel Gafford to this point. He's scoreless on 0 of 3 from the floor in 10 minutes. I'd think Arkansas will involve him in some pick-and-roll action before too long. Kamar Baldwin leads Butler with seven points.

Butler 21, Arkansas 10 - 10:59 left first half

The Razorbacks fell behind 21-2 following a 3 from Kelan Martin, but have reeled off eight straight and found their footing a bit. Just before the media timeout Darious Hall made a great block, which kickstarted an Arkansas break. Jaylen Barford will be at the line when play resumes.

Arlando Cook knocked down a free throw line jumper and Barford buried a 3 during the run. Butler guard Paul Jorgensen is being looked at by trainers on the Bulldogs bench.

Butler 12, Arkansas 2 - 15:55 left first half

Arkansas has opened the game 1 of 6 from the floor, all jumpshots. Butler is on a 9-0 run, connecting on 2 of 3 from distance so far. The Bulldogs are also 3 of 4 shooting in the paint, including a Tyler Wideman putback dunk.

Adrio Bailey has Arkansas' lone bucket of the game on a left short corner jumper. All five Butler starters have scored. Trey Thompson has subbed in in place of Daniel Gafford.

Pregame

Arkansas will begin the night with Anton Beard, Daryl Macon, Jaylen Barford, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

Butler will run with Aaron Thompson, Kamar Baldwin, Tyler Wideman, Sean McDermott and Kelan Martin.