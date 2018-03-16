Man admits shooting 2 people, gets 20 years

BENTONVILLE -- A Lowell man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting two people.

Keylan Osburn, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, battery, domestic battering and residential burglary.

Osburn was arrested April 14 after a four-hour standoff with police at Fairways at Lost Springs apartment complex in Little Flock.

Jessica Osburn, Keylan Osburn's wife, suffered two gunshot wounds in the head, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Carlos Martinez was hit by a bullet in the shoulder, according to court documents.

Osburn told police he went to the apartment to persuade his wife to return home, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He claimed she and Martinez were having an affair and said he carried with him his pistol to scare Martinez, according to the affidavit.

Osburn said he knocked on the apartment door and spoke through it several times to get them to let him inside, according to the affidavit. Osburn said he fired one shot into the door and a second into the deadbolt lock. He then heard Martinez say his wife had been shot, according to the affidavit.

Osburn forced his way into the apartment and saw his wife run toward the bathroom. Osburn said he and Martinez began to fight over the gun, and it went off during the struggle, the affidavit said.

Osburn gained control of the pistol, pointed it at Martinez and told him to get out of the apartment, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Osburn to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

State Desk on 03/16/2018