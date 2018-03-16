Bank of Ozarks CEO earned $6.6M in '17

George Gleason, chairman and chief executive officer at Bank of the Ozarks, earned $6.6 million in 2017, the Little Rock bank said Thursday in its proxy statement.

Gleason had a salary of $1 million, stock awards of $3.3 million and $2.3 million in other compensation, the proxy said.

Gleason's total pay was 174 times the median compensation of $39,626 for its 2,465 employees last year.

Bank of the Ozarks' other top executives and their earnings last year were Dan Thomas, the former chief lending officer, $5.4 million; Greg McKinney, chief financial officer, $2.2 million; Tyler Vance, chief operating officer, $2.2 million; Tom Hicks, chief administrative officer, $1 million; and John Carter, director of community banking, $874,000.

Bank of the Ozarks, the largest Arkansas-based bank, has more than $21 billion in assets. It will hold its annual meeting May 7 at the Capital Hotel in Little Rock.

-- David Smith

Cherokee tribe unit lands Army contract

A Cherokee Nation business has won a $21 million contract with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research's Viral Disease Branch.

For the next five years, Tulsa-based Cherokee Nation Technology Solutions will provide scientific and technical support for infectious-disease research, a news release said. Founded in 2008, the company operates under the Cherokee Nation Business umbrella.

As part of the contract, Cherokee Nation Technology Solutions will provide epidemiologic disease surveillance and sample collections, basic and exploratory science and translational research, according to the release.

The Army institute's Viral Disease Branch does research on infectious diseases like Zika, influenza, and others.

-- John Magsam

ArcBest gains 2.92% as index slides 0.49

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 0.49 to 417.24 Thursday.

ArcBest gained 2.92 percent to close at $35.30.

"Stocks failed to hold early gains and closed mixed on the day as the materials sector underperformed ahead of [today's] quadruple witching of option and futures expiration, which should result in elevated volumes," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 28 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 03/16/2018