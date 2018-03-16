Norvell's key three delivers Gonzaga

GONZAGA 68, NORTH CAROLINA-GREENSBORO 64

BOISE, Idaho -- Zach Norvell Jr. watched Gonzaga's greatest moments play out from the sideline last year.

This year, the redshirt freshman will be part of the highlight reel.

The shooting guard from Chicago hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 20.8 seconds left Thursday to help the fourth-seeded Bulldogs escape a major scare in the West Region with a 68-64 victory over North Carolina-Greensboro.

"He has a knack for that," Coach Mark Few said. "When I saw him size the guy up, I knew that, A, he was probably going to shoot it, and, B, it was probably going to go in."

Last season's national runners-up trailed 64-62 with 1:48 left after squandering a 12-point lead they took early in the second half.

Josh Perkins tied the game at 64 with a long jumper, and after Greensboro's Francis Alonso forced up a miss, Gonzaga (31-4) got the rebound and worked the ball to Norvell, who spotted up from the right elbow and made the three for the lead.

After Norvell's go-ahead hoop, Alonso got called for an offensive foul, but on the ensuing possession, Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura missed a pair of free throws. Marvin Smith had a chance to tie it, and his three-point attempt looked spot on, but it bounded in and out. Norvell made one more free throw to ice the game and finish with 15 points.

Gonzaga ran into a grinder of a defensive opponent in the 13th-seeded Spartans (27-8), the Southern Conference champs who held Gonzaga to 37 percent shooting in the first half, but couldn't make many shots of their own: they went 0 for 13 from three over the first 20 minutes.

Things opened up in the second, and behind Alonso and Demetrius (16 points each), UNCG chipped away, finally taking the lead on Jordy Kuiper's tip-in at the 1:48 mark.

But Gonzaga finished with the game's final six points -- and a new name on its ever-growing list of playmakers.

"When I shot it, I thought it was going in," Norvell said. "I know I missed a lot tonight, but I knew it was going in."

OHIO STATE 81, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 73

BOISE, Idaho -- Kam Williams made a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:36 left, then added a trio of free throws after being fouled on another three-point attempt, lifting Ohio State to a victory over South Dakota State.

Fifth-seeded Ohio State (25-8) built a 13-point lead by reeling off 16 consecutive points midway through the second half of a game that featured 71 combined three-pointers.

South Dakota State made a late run at the Buckeyes, scoring 10 consecutive points to tie it at 70-70.

Williams answered -- by being fouled on a pair of three-pointers. He finished off the four-point play for a 74-70 lead and made all three free throws on the second, making it 77-70 with 64 seconds left.

Keita Bates-Diop had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes, who will face Gonzaga in the round of 32 on Saturday.

MIDWEST REGION

R.I. stuns Oklahoma

PITTSBURGH -- E.C. Matthews hit the go-ahead three-pointer in overtime and one more that sealed it to help Rhode Island hold off dynamic scorer Trae Young and beat Oklahoma 83-78 in the Midwest Regional.

The seventh-seeded Rams (26-7) won a game in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season and will play Duke on Saturday.

The 10th-seeded Sooners (18-14) late-season fade ended with a thud when Young failed to carry them as he had so many times this season. The phenomenal freshman led the nation with averages of 27.4 points and 8.8 assists. He scored 28 points on 9 of 18 shooting with 6 turnovers.

Young shook off an early second-half funk and scored 13 consecutive points for the Sooners over regulation and made two free throws to open OT to give them a chance against a Rams team that smothered the guard at times.

Matthews hit a three in OT for a 74-72 lead with 1:54 left and one more with 28 seconds to go for a five-point lead.

DUKE 89, IONA 67

PITTSBURGH -- Marvin Bagley III dominated in his NCAA Tournament debut, pouring in 22 points to go with seven rebounds as Duke rolled by Iona.

The Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year made 10 of 14 shots in 32 minutes, grabbed 7 rebounds and knocked down his lone three-point attempt as the second-seeded Blue Devils overwhelmed the 15th-seeded Gaels.

Grayson Allen scored 16 points and added a game-high 9 assists for Duke (27-7), Trevon Duval finished with 19 points and 8 assists, and Gary Trent Jr. had 16 points and 6 rebounds as the deeper, more talented Blue Devils withstood an early push from Iona (20-14) to win going away.

Duke will play seventh-seeded Rhode Island (26-7) on Saturday.

KANSAS 76, PENNSYLVANIA 60

WICHITA, Kan. -- Devonte Graham ignited sluggish Kansas midway through the first half, pouring in 29 points and lifting the top-seeded Jayhawks to a tough, grind-it-out victory over No. 16 Pennsylvania.

Lagerald Vick added 14 points for the Jayhawks (28-7), who trailed the Ivy League champs by 10 in the early stages before going on a 19-2 run late in the first half to take control.

Graham also had six rebounds and six assists as the Jayhawks cruised into a second-round matchup with eighth-seeded Seton Hall or No. 9 seed North Carolina State in the loaded Midwest Region.

A.J. Brodeur had 14 points to lead the Quakers (24-9), but he was just 6 of 16 from the field and committed 5 turnovers. He was also 1 of 5 from the foul line, where Penn was 5 of 14 as a team.

SETON HALL 94, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 83

WICHITA, Kan. -- Khadeen Carrington scored 26 points, Desi Rodriguez added 20 and eighth-seeded Seton Hall beat North Carolina State in a foul-filled first-round matchup.

Myles Powell added 19 points and Angel Delgado scored 13 for the Pirates (22-11), who led the entire way a year after a late meltdown cost them an early exit against Arkansas.

Seton Hall will play top-seeded Kansas on Saturday in the second round of the Midwest Regional.

Allerik Freeman hit six three-pointers and had 36 points to lead the No. 9 seed Wolfpack (21-12), who returned to the tournament under first-year Coach Kevin Keatts for the first time in three years. Torin Dorn added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Lennard Freeman contributed 13 points.

Sports on 03/16/2018