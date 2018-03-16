Home /
Purdue wins opener, will play Arkansas or Butler next
By Noah Trister, The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.
DETROIT — Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards scored 15 points apiece, and second-seeded Purdue shook off a slow start to roll past No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 74-48 in the NCAA East Region.
The Boilermakers (29-6) will play either No. 7 Arkansas or No. 10 Butler in the second round on Sunday.
Kyle Allman Jr. had 21 points to lead the Titans (20-12), who shot 32 percent and committed 17 turnovers in their first NCAA Tournament game since 2008.
Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards hit 3-pointers late in the first half to help Purdue start pulling away after a 4-for-23 shooting funk.
Purdue had a scary moment when star center Isaac Haas was pulled to the floor in the second half. He landed on his back and seemed to be in a good deal of pain before getting up to go to the sideline. His right elbow was wrapped in ice after the game.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Purdue wins opener, will play Arkansas or Butler next
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.