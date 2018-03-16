Purdue wins opener, will play Arkansas or Butler next

— Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards scored 15 points apiece, and second-seeded Purdue shook off a slow start to roll past No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 74-48 in the NCAA East Region.

The Boilermakers (29-6) will play either No. 7 Arkansas or No. 10 Butler in the second round on Sunday.

Kyle Allman Jr. had 21 points to lead the Titans (20-12), who shot 32 percent and committed 17 turnovers in their first NCAA Tournament game since 2008.

Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards hit 3-pointers late in the first half to help Purdue start pulling away after a 4-for-23 shooting funk.

Purdue had a scary moment when star center Isaac Haas was pulled to the floor in the second half. He landed on his back and seemed to be in a good deal of pain before getting up to go to the sideline. His right elbow was wrapped in ice after the game.