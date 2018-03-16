Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 16, 2018, 3:42 p.m.

Purdue wins opener, will play Arkansas or Butler next

By Noah Trister, The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.

purdue-guard-carsen-edwards-3-drives-on-cal-state-fullerton-guard-jamal-smith-1-during-the-second-half-of-an-ncaa-mens-college-basketball-tournament-first-round-game-in-detroit-friday-march-16-2018-ap-photopaul-sancya

Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) drives on Cal State Fullerton guard Jamal Smith (1) during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game in Detroit, Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards scored 15 points apiece, and second-seeded Purdue shook off a slow start to roll past No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 74-48 in the NCAA East Region.

The Boilermakers (29-6) will play either No. 7 Arkansas or No. 10 Butler in the second round on Sunday.

Kyle Allman Jr. had 21 points to lead the Titans (20-12), who shot 32 percent and committed 17 turnovers in their first NCAA Tournament game since 2008.

Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards hit 3-pointers late in the first half to help Purdue start pulling away after a 4-for-23 shooting funk.

Purdue had a scary moment when star center Isaac Haas was pulled to the floor in the second half. He landed on his back and seemed to be in a good deal of pain before getting up to go to the sideline. His right elbow was wrapped in ice after the game.

